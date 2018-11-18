Lakers Were Nervous To Hoop With Magic Johnson In 90s

Numerous members of the Los Angeles Lakers were hesitant to play with Magic Johnson in the 90s after he revealed to the world that he was HIV positive, says ex-Lakers trainer, Gary Vitti.

On a recent appearance on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Vitti spoke at length about the time when Johnson announced that he was infected with the HIV virus.’

While Vitti discussed several players who didn’t want to play with Johnson, Vitti also said that it wasn’t just Lakers opponents who didn’t want to face Johnson on the court BUT….some Lakers asked Vitti if it was “safe” to play with Johnson.

“But what a lot of people didn’t know was his teammates were coming to me privately and saying: ‘hey look Karl Malone doesn’t want to play,” Vitti told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“How often does he have to play with him? I have to practice with the guy every day you sure this is ok?”

In an effort to protect Johnson’s reputation and send a message to the public, Vitti opted not to wear gloves — a crude, if not ignorant protection mechanism against the virus.

“I thought about putting them on,” said Vitti.