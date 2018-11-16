Markelle Fultz: Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns May Be Interested in Trading?

With the arrival of Jimmy Butler, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to make even more moves. This team is serious about winning this year, and their latest move showed that. After trading two starters for one, the Sixers don’t seem at all interested in slowing down their progress by developing Markelle Fultz.

Although the Sixers front office still believes in Fultz, his struggles have visibly held the team back through the first month of the season. It didn’t take very long, but Fultz is now moved back to the bench. With Butler in the picture, the Sixers needed to make a few changes, so the veteran JJ Redick gets his spot in the starting lineup back, while Fultz takes a backseat.

Will Fultz remain on the Sixers through the trade deadline? It’s seriously unclear. Many speculate that having the rough and tough Jimmy Butler in the picture, Fultz won’t survive his wrath if he’s not improving. Butler has talked Fultz up upon his arrival in Philly, as he credited his work ethic, but through time that may not be enough for Butler and the rest of the team

If Fultz gains traction in the trade market, the Sixers are seriously going to listen. But so far, not many teams are interested. The Sixers have discussed big trades with the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the past.

According to SB Nation’s Sixers site, Liberty Ballers, neither the Spurs or the T’Wolves were even remotely interested in acquiring Fultz due to his shooting struggles. For a team that wants to win-now, Fultz doesn’t issue much. Apparently, some teams may be willing to take on the project of developing Fultz though. Which organizations may be interested?

Who Would Call for Fultz?

Not too long ago, the Phoenix Suns were in search of a decent guard. They actually called the Sixers about TJ McConnell, but Philly wanted nothing to do with it. While McConnell doesn’t see many minutes, the Sixers still value him a ton.

At this point, it seems like Fultz eats up McConnell’s minutes because he needs the practice. Since the Suns are lightyears away from winning a championship right now, they could be willing to take on the project point guard, that is Markelle Fultz.

The Suns aren’t the only team that may call for Fultz. Rumor has it that the Miami Heat has shown a bit of interest in the second-year guard. While this could very well be true, we can’t imagine that the enthusiasm for Fultz in Miami is off the charts right now. After all, his botched free throw occurred against the Heat while playing in Miami.

There’s no guarantee that the Sixers move Fultz, but it’s definitely not guaranteed that he stays in Philly either. If there’s a deal in front of Sixers’ General Manager, Elton Brand’s face that’s too good to pass up for Fultz, he most likely won’t hesitate to take it. The Sixers are clearly turning a page, and attempting to transition into a ‘ready to win now’ team.