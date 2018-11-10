NFL Odds: Week 10 Betting Lines & Trends

Sometimes the NFL schedule gives, and sometimes it taketh away. Week 9 was fabulous with two of the marquee matchups of the season: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots. Very memorable football. As for Week 10? It’s lacking a signature game with a lot of “meh” matchups.

For example, there’s the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets, who are 7-point favorites on the NFL Week 10 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Both teams are struggling offensively in a huge way. The Bills are on a pace to be historically bad in averaging just 10.7 points and being held to single digits five times – including the past three games. The Jets have lost three straight and scored 17-10-6 in those as rookie QB Sam Darnold continues to regress.

This one might end in a baseball score because now Darnold won’t even play as he’s dealing with a foot sprain. Veteran Josh McCown will get the call. The Jets have won six of the past eight at home in this series.

Another less-than-stellar matchup is Monday’s New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers game, two teams who have a combined 3-14 record. Sorry, ESPN! The Niners do come off a win, though, as unknown QB Nick Mullens was historically good in his NFL debut vs. the Raiders. He gets the call again and the Niners are 3-point betting favorites. San Francisco has covered just one of its past 13 as a favorite.

The lopsided game of Week 10 looks to be the two-win Arizona Cardinals at the 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who are 17-point favorites. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring at 36.3 points per game and Arizona is at 13.8 points per game, ahead of only Buffalo. The visiting team has failed to cover the past six in the series.

One of the better matchups is the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints at the Cincinnati Bengals. Could this be a trap game for the Saints? They are off a thrilling upset of the previously unbeaten Rams, and the Bengals are well-rested off a bye week. New Orleans is a 6-point betting favorite but 0-5 ATS in the past five against Cincinnati according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Rams look to bounce back from their first loss as 10-point home favorites against the Seattle Seahawks, who almost upset Los Angeles in a Week 5 33-31 loss. Rams running back Todd Gurley attempts to become the fourth player in league history to score at least one touchdown in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season. Seattle is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 as a double-digit underdog.

