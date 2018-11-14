Kristaps Porzingis Returning Soon? He “Can Taste” It!

New York Knicks forward, Kristaps Porzingis is returning soon

“Now that it’s getting closer, I can taste it,” Porzingis told GQ Magazine.

“I’m trying to stay patient. The day will come.”

Porzingis has been sidelined since tearing his left ACL on Feb. 6. Those comments by the 7-foot-3 Latvian are the first public comments made since his injury.

Per the New York Post:

Porzingis, 23, has begun doing contact drills against other people, he said in the interview, which was conducted a few weeks ago, but the most challenging aspect of his rehab is trying not to come back too fast.

“Sometimes I have workouts where the knee doesn’t feel as good,” Porzingis also told GQ.

“Mentally, that’s the most difficult part, because you want to keep going and you want to do more, but there’s something holding you back, because you shouldn’t push it too much. I’m always trying to be smart and patient with it, but at some point, you get anxious and antsy.”

At 4-10, the Knicks could use Porzingis. Before his injury last season, he averaged 22 poinsts in 48 games.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Ian Begley tweeted a photo of a player edition of Porzingis’ Adidas sneakers in an orange and blue Knicks colorway.

A look Kristaps Porzingis’ new adidas sneakers: pic.twitter.com/sCYrr4KprR — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 14, 2018

Last week, Knicks head coach, David Fizdale raised some eyebrows he said that Porzingis had yet to make progress in his rehab and was still only lightly running.

Per the New York Post, hours later, Porzingis posted on Instagram photos of himself running sprints at an outdoor track followed by a photo of UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov with the caption, “This is number one bulls–t.”

The next day, Fizdale accepted blame for being unaware of his star’s progress, saying the Knicks’ medical staff was aware of the recent development and calling himself a “doofus.”

The Knicks declined to sign the 7-foot-3 big man to a rookie extension before the Oct. 15 deadline, freeing up an additional $10 million in cap space for next summer, when Porzingis can become a restricted free agent.