DraftKings NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups: Jaguars vs. Titans Showdown

It's officially time to get Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season underway. As we gear up for the home stretch and playoff push, the games get even more important for many teams. And on Thursday Night Football this week, the Tennessee Titans find themselves in a home game they need to win against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Titans sit at 6-6 currently and are holding onto their playoff hopes, the Jaguars (4-8) would need a miracle run and some major luck to return to the postseason. At this point, they're essentially playing the spoiler role moving forward. One interesting topic for Jacksonville is that they'll be offering up a primetime look at the Cody Kessler-led offense on Thursday night.

Jacksonville opted to bench former starter Blake Bortles after Week 12, and Kessler will now make his second start for the team. While the first one didn't leave fans in awe, the Jaguars did pull off a 6-0 win over against the Indianapolis Colts and Kessler completed 18-of-24 passes for 150 yards.

Like all primetime games, there are a few ways to jump in on the fantasy football action. This is especially nice in a game like this where you may not have as many players on your season-long team. Even going beyond that, this is the start of the playoffs for many leagues, so if you missed out, single-game daily fantasy options are the way to go.

I'm going to take a look specifically at the DraftKings showdown slate for this game, and offer up a mixture of picks and optimal lineups along the way. I'll provide three lineups – an optimal (well-rounded, mid-level risk), 150-max (more risk, high upside) and single entry/cash lineup (safer, high-floor plays). Before we get into that, along with the captain choices, here's a quick look at how showdown games work for those who haven't played.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

We'll kick things off by looking at the captain options for the Jaguars vs. Titans game Thursday night. All captains come with a 1.5x price tag but also award that same size bonus in points to whichever player you put in the spot.

The captains are up first, and then we'll jump right into the optimal lineup from that point.