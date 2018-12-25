Warriors Rumors: Bulls’ Robin Lopez Is Reportedly On Golden State’s Radar

Despite the upcoming debut of DeMarcus Cousins, the Golden State Warriors are still said to be looking to add depth at center.

Per Marc Stein of New York Times:

One name to file away here: Chicago’s Robin Lopez. The Bulls have made Lopez available via trade along with the former No. 2 overall draft pick Jabari Parker, according to league sources, but moving the experienced center isn’t so simple given his $14.4 million salary. There will be little need for the Bulls to keep Lopez, 30, beyond Feb. 7 if they don’t find a workable trade for him, which may set up the former Knick to emerge as one of most coveted buyout candidates. Golden State’s positional needs also could certainly change between now and then, but Kevon Looney is the closest thing to a proven center currently available to Coach Steve Kerr.

Bulls’ center Robin Lopez is reportedly on the team’s list. Lopez has played a limited role for the Bulls this season, but the 30-year-old center still has value as a pick-and-pop option, rim protector and locker room leader. The Warriors could use a little bit of all of that.

The key for the Warriors will be finding a deal that works financially, especially if the Bulls want someone to take Parker’s $20 million deal as well, though next year’s money is under a team option. Lopez is a free agent at the end of the year too so anyone that takes on both deals will need to have or create cap space.

The Warriors have very few expendable contracts so it wouldn’t be a shock to see a third team pulled in to make the trade work.