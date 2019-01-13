LOOK: Rams Fan Wears Custom Colin Kaepernick Jersey & Twitter Loves It

During the broadcast of Saturday’s NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, the camera panned across a crowd mixed with fans of both teams. And among the many celebrating or simply taking in the action, one fan stood out among the rest. But it wasn’t anything this fan was doing that grabbed the attention of social media and NFL fans – instead, it was what he was wearing.

With the Rams holding a lead but in a tight game with the Cowboys and a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game on the line, a quick glimpse of the fan that stood out. He was in the front row and had a unique way of showing of support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the form of a custom jersey. As seen below, the fan was wearing a custom Rams Kaepernick jersey which was backward to make sure everyone could see the name.

Colin Kaepernick Return Talk Not Cooling Off

While Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since the 2016 season, there remains a common belief that he would be better than many backup quarterbacks and even some starters. This was again proven to stand true as recently as this week when The Athletic ran a poll about NFL quarterbacks.

On that poll, they asked 85 players if Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster and 81 said they do believe the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller should still be playing. Even beyond that, 15 percent of the players actually said they believe Kaepernick should replace Blake Bortles as the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If that’s not enough chatter surrounding a possible Kaepernick return, SB Nation’s Kevin Gillikin posed the question of whether the quarterback could be the Denver Broncos’ next quarterback. Regardless of your thoughts on Kaepernick as a player, it seems like a longshot that a team opts to sign him as he’ll now be two full years removed from the league.

Even still, the argument that the 31-year-old quarterback is still a better player than a number of players is a fair one to make. Kaepernick played 12 games in 2016 and threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also tacked on 468 rushing yards and two additional scores for good measure.

Twitter Loves the Custom Colin Kaepernick Rams Jersey

Not surprisingly, the internet was completely onboard with the custom Kaepernick-Rams jersey and Twitter showed all kinds of love to the fan. Here’s a look at just a few of the reactions that came in.

Whoever got that Colin Kaepernick Rams jersey on is 👍🏾 with me — Matt Tolbert (@sportsfan1980) January 13, 2019

Shout out to the guy with the customized @Kaepernick7 @RamsNFL jersey — Seth Roaming (@AyoItsSerg) January 13, 2019

Saw this during the Rams vs Cowboys game!! Nice!! ⁦@Kaepernick7⁩ pic.twitter.com/3SVYSUrflc — Tremayne b (@Peewall) January 13, 2019

