WATCH: College Basketball Player Slams Head Into Backboard, Returns to Game

I've shot basketball for almost 22 years and have never seen this happen. North Central's Meredith Blaise hits his head on the backboard chasing down a block. He would be ok and come back into the game @d3hoops pic.twitter.com/cfEURZnkjM — Kory Kuffler (@kuff_sports) January 3, 2019

In what could be considered one of the scarier scenes recently in sports, one college basketball player left fans holding their breath after his block attempt went very wrong. North Central’s Blaise Meredith hustled back on defense after a turnover to try and block a layup attempt, but jumped a bit too high and slammed into the backboard at full speed.

Kory Kuffler of WQAD first revealed the video, which shows Meredith’s face literally hit the glass and send him backward and onto the floor. There was understandably immediate concern over Meredith after the scary incident, but as shown above, he was able to get up and walk off the floor. Kuffler even points out that he returned to the game.

Blaise Meredith’s Collegiate Career

According to the North Central College official website, Meredith is a sophomore from Naperville, Illinois. He stands 6-foot-4, making the fact that he was even capable of jumping high enough to hit the backboard incredibly eye-opening.

The 182-pound guard played in each game for his team during the 2017-18 season, averaging 16.3 minutes per game along with 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. His best single-game performance came in November of 2017 when he scored 17 points on 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

As far as the 2018-19 season goes, Meredith has seen his numbers increase quite a bit across the board. He’s averaging 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. Through the team’s first 14 games, the guard has averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, as well as just over one assist and one block per game.

For good measure, through those first 14 games, North Central has posted an 11-3 record while going 6-1 on their home floor. They also reeled off an 8-1 non-conference record to begin the year.

It’s safe to say that everyone is just glad the guard was alright after watching how that scene above played out.

READ NEXT: Ben Simmons Stuns Everyone by Shooting Jumpers vs. Clippers

