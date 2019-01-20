WATCH: Manny Pacquiao Wins Via Decision Against Adrien Broner

Surprisingly, the build-up to the fight between two of the boxing realms biggest personalities in Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner has been rather underwhelming. Fortunately, the fight itself did not disappoint casual boxing fans and purists alike with notable public figures like the legendary Dave Chappelle, WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr., comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish, the WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Gervonta Davis all in attendance. The two went toe-to-toe at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the WBA Welterweight Championship which resulted in a win via decision with all three judges scoring the bout in favor of Manny Pacquiao.

Coming into tonight’s championship bout Adrien Broner entered the ring with a record of 33 wins (24 by KO), three losses, one draw, and one no contest. Manny Pacquiao entered the ring with a record of 60 wins (39 by KO), seven losses, and two draws. The 40-year-old Pacquiao was favored to the win the fight due to his superior experience, quickness, and technically sound boxing style.

However, Broner’s athletic ability, strength, excellent counter-punching ability, and improved defensive method was something to keep an eye on for most experienced boxing enthusiasts. Historically, Adrien Broner has fought well against fighter’s he has better reach than and is taller than. Manny Pacquiao has a reach of 67″ while Broner has a reach of 69 and is also taller than Pacquiao by half an inch.

Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner: The Breaking Down

The First Round

In the initial round of the title fight, both fighters felt each other out for the majority of the round. There were three defensive stoppages controlled by Broner, Pacquiao was able to land a clean left jab while Broner was able to land a clean right counter uppercut on the 40-year-old world class boxer.

The Second Round

In the second round, Broner was able to establish some clean jabs early in the round. But Pacquiao was able to deliver two flurries of punches that forced Broner to retreat. Both fighters traded clean jabs but neither fighter was clearly dominating the fight.

The Third Round

In the third round, Pac-Man maintained a high level of energy and ended the round with a stiff right-hand jab that took Broner by surprise. Broner entered the fourth round with two major and effective counter-punches. Broner was also able to avoid Pacquiao’s flurry of attacks throughout the round. The fourth round was Broner’s best round of the fight at the time.

The Fifth & Sixth Rounds

The fifth round of the fight was rather uneventful as Broner threw less than 20 punches two minutes into the round. Pacquiao won the round strictly due to Broner’s inactivity. Coming into the sixth round, Pacquiao took advantage of the body landing several crucial punches as Broner landed a clean uppercut to end the round wowing the crowd.

The Seventh Round

In the seventh round, Pacquiao dominated Broner as he continued to move forward. With less than a minute left in the round, a left hook stunned Broner forcing him to cause a stoppage. Throughout the rest of the round, Broner opted to cause stoppages as Pac-Man continued his onslaught of strikes.

The Eighth & Ninth Rounds

Coming into the eighth round, Broner landed two major counter-punches that forced Pacquiao to reconsider moving forward. Both fighters remained inactive for the majority of the round. In the ninth round, Pac-Man attacked the body which forced Broner to grab the right leg of Pacquaio and cause a stoppage. Later in the round, a left-handed strike caused Broner to stumble back. Pacquiao then continued to throw a flurry of punches in the direction of Broner, most of which he blocked.

The Tenth & Eleventh Rounds

In the tenth round, Pacquiao continued his gameplan of working the body while Broner landed some nice jabs to the head of the 40-year-old. Unfortunately for Broner, Pacquiao’s continuous activity caused him to lose the round. In the eleventh round, both the energy level of both fighters appeared to be lackluster. The eleventh round was an opportunity for Broner to do damage but chose to stay defensive-minded and retreat during parts of the round.

The Twelfth Round

In the final round of the WBA Welterweight Championship fight, Adrien Broner attempted to hold his ground but, Manny’s strategy of continuously attacking Broner forced the Ohio-native to retreat. Pacquiao was able to easily end the fight in attack mode.

Pacquiao threw a total of 568 punches to Broner’s 285 making him the clear winner of the title fight. Watch Adrien Broner’s post-fight interview where he claims that he won the fight and how he still is one of the greatest to ever enter the ring below.

Hall of Famer Jim Gray conducting a powerful post-fight interview. #PacBroner pic.twitter.com/y1P7jACXwY — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 20, 2019

