No NFL Football Playoff Games on TV Today Saturday, January 19

Football fans will have to wait another day to watch the NFL playoffs with no games scheduled for Saturday, January 19th. The East-West Shrine Game kicks off on NFL Network at 3 p.m. Eastern and is the only football game on TV today. The game features some of the top college prospects squaring off as part of the NFL pre-draft process.

The NFL continues on Sunday, January 20th with the NFC and AFC Championship games to determine the 2019 Super Bowl matchup. The Saints host the Rams in the NFC Championship at 3:05 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The AFC Championship concludes the day with the Chiefs taking on the Patriots at 6:40 p.m. on CBS. Patrick Mahomes squares off with Tom Brady, but the Chiefs quarterback noted Brady is not ready to give up his position on top.

“I’ve seen it but there’s still a long way to go,” Mahomes explained to Pro Football Talk. “I’m a young guy. He’s done so much in this league and he’s still doing it today. He’s going to play for some more years to come. I’m going to strive to do some of the things he’s done, the Super Bowls he’s won. That’s the ultimate goal. He’s not trying to pass the torch any time soon. He’s playing at a high level this year and I expect him to keep playing at this level for at least another couple years.”

Drew Brees Is Looking to Win His 2nd Super Bowl

In the NFC, Drew Brees is looking to add another Super Bowl title to his collection, while Jared Goff attempts to make the big game for the first time in his career. Goff discussed what he has learned from Brees’ career.

“You see just how professional he is and why he’s been doing it at such a high level for so long,” Goff told Nola.com. “I think he’s not necessarily prototypical with size, speed, strength and all that, but what he has is his professionalism and the way he approaches the game. I have so much respect for him and was able to be around him at that Pro Bowl and pick up a little bit from him.”

Both games feature rematches of matchups earlier this season. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs, but Kansas City will have Arrowhead Stadium behind them this time around. The Saints were victorious over the Rams at the Superdome in their initial meeting.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: AFC & NFC Championship Games

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sun., Jan. 20 NFC: L.A. Rams vs. NOLA Saints 3:05 p.m. Fox Sun., Jan. 20 AFC: New England Pats vs. K.C. Chiefs 6:40 p.m. CBS

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will host the No. 2 Patriots in the AFC Championship. The No. 2 Rams will take on the No. 1 Saints in the NFC Championship. The winning teams will square off on Sunday, February 3rd in Super Bowl LIII.