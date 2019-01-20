Patriots-Chiefs Point Spread Has KC as a Slight Favorite for the AFC Title

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, the top four scoring teams from the regular season have advanced to the conference championship round. In the AFC, the top-rated Kansas City Chiefs, who led the league in scoring, host the No. 2 New England Patriots, who finished fourth in regular-season points.

One might expect a shootout, and these clubs had one Week 6 in New England, which the Patriots won 43-40 on a 28-yard field goal as time expired. The total is a fairly high 55.5 for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, but it’s expected to be bitterly cold in Kansas City and that total has been dropping a bit.

The total has gone over the past four meetings between these clubs at sports betting sites with an average combined score of nearly 64 points.

Sunday will be a rarity for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is in an eighth straight conference championship game – that’s a record for any team or player. No other AFC team has ever been to more than five in a row. Brady has gone off as a betting favorite in 67 straight games, including playoffs, but his Patriots are 3-point underdogs on the NFL odds.

New England has won and covered seven of its past eight as a dog but is also just 2-7 ATS in its past nine conference title games.

Kansas City has been a successful NFL franchise over the years but this will be the first time the city hosts an AFC title game. The Chiefs had a bit of a choking playoff history at home the past few decades before ending that in the Divisional Round with an easy win over the red-hot Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs had lost six straight home playoff games, and they are just 2-11 straight up and ATS in their past 13 playoff games overall, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Home teams, though, have won 11 of the past 12 AFC Championship Game matchups.

Young Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes likely doesn’t care about any of those numbers as he’s 1-0 SU and ATS in his playoff career. A win Sunday could cement an official changing of the guard as top dog among star quarterbacks in the NFL from Brady to Mahomes. Brady is the reigning NFL MVP and has won it three times overall, while Mahomes is all but a mortal lock to win the 2018 award.

