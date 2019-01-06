Philip Rivers’ Kids: How Many Children Does Chargers QB Have?

Philip Rivers and wife, Tiffany, have eight kids and are expecting their ninth child in March. The ages of the kids range from three to 16 years old per Chargers.com. Here is a breakdown of the Rivers family: Halle (16), Caroline (13), Grace (12), Gunner (10), Sarah (8), Peter (7), Rebecca (5) and Clare (3).

Prior to the announcement that the couple was expecting, Philip noted during several interviews that they were hoping for more children. During a 2016 interview with Uproxx, Philip explained how he and his wife’s parenting styles compliment each other.

“I’m more of the talk through things kind of guy,” Philip explained to Uproxx.com. “Whether it’s a disciplinary situation or whatever, I want to sit and discuss it for 10 minutes. I want to get it solved right away, but my wife wants to wait on it. We laugh about it now because some of the kids want to hold still, and they don’t want to talk about it. I’m over here just trying to get it resolved, but they aren’t hearing it.”

Philip & Tiffany Are Devout Catholics

As parents, the couple leans on their Catholic faith, including being against using contraception. Philip referenced this in a 2013 interview with Celebrate Life Magazine.

“Tiffany . . . just embraces her role,” Philip explained to Celebrate Life Magazine. “She loves being a mom. Our family and our marriage are built on our faith—raising our kids in the faith and seeing them grow. We’re very close-knit. We’re homeschooling. . . . Staying true to the teachings of the Church, from the no-contraception standpoint, has really been the biggest blessing in our marriage.”

Philip has been outspoken about the couple’s use of the Natural Family Planning method.

“I think the biggest thing is to be with your best friend, and it starts right there, that’s the key I believe,” Philip told Life Teen. “NFP [Natural Family Planning] has a lot to do with the strength of our marriage. It allows the understanding that we’re on the same page. There’s discipline and sacrifice that comes with that so we’re able bond in many different ways. And the thing I’m most thankful for is that we’re both in the Church because you have an immediate bond. I don’t know any of these people here today but I already feel like we’re buddies just because we have that connection to the Church. That was important for my wife to be Catholic as well; she’s been great for me and also as a mom and wife.”

The Rivers Family Watch Monday Night Football Together

Life can get busy for the family during football season, but Philip noted they try to set aside time to spend together as a group. Monday night means football for the Rivers family.

“We call it ballgame food,” Philip explained to Chargers.com. “We don’t do a sit-down dinner Monday night. We have the game on and some people are sitting at the kitchen island, some people will sit in front of the TV and we watch it together.”

Philip’s son, Gunner, explained to Chargers.com that his father always wants to spend time with the family.

“He always wants to be with us,” Gunner noted to Chargers.com. “Whenever he’s home, he plays with us and he’s with us all the time. Wherever we go out – we go all kinds of places – random people just come up and ask for his autograph and for pictures. It’s cool. But he’s always there for us. But when he’s home, we like to throw the football in the yard. We like to putt on the putting green, watch football and do things like that.”

READ NEXT: Tiffany Rivers, Philip’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know