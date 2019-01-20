Saints Patch: What Does T.B. Mean on New Orleans’ Jersey?

The New Orleans Saints are wearing patches with the letters “T.B.” on the team’s jerseys to honor their late owner Tom Benson. The Saints are wearing patches on both their helmets and jerseys as displayed below.

Jersey patch and helmet decal honoring Tom Benson this season #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/OXKwyQolcX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2018

The patch features a silhouette with Benson holding an umbrella that has the Saints logo on it. The Saints owner was well-known for his “Benson Boogie” dance with the umbrella after big Saints victories. Umbrellas also play a significant role in the New Orleans culture. Benson died on March 15, 2018 and his wife, Gayle Benson, now serves as the owner and operator of the team.

The Advocate obtained a letter she wrote to the other NFL owners after her husband’s death informing them of his wishes for her to operate the team. Benson was also the owner of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

“I will own and operate this franchise until my death and do so with the same drive and focus towards success that my husband displayed through his life,” Gayle Benson wrote, per The Advocate. “…We will continue to operate with this same sense of pride and good business practices going forward. To that end, we will carry on my husband’s wishes and be a leader in the very important principles of diversity, inclusion, innovation and best practices.”

Drew Brees Has Been Outspoken About Tom Benson’s Impact on His Life

After news of Benson’s death broke, Drew Brees posted a message on Instagram about how much the Saints owner meant to him. Brees also posted a video on Instagram from the second line after the funeral.

“I will forever be indebted to Mr. Tom Benson for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Saints organization and the New Orleans community,” Brees posted on Instagram. “I will miss his presence, leadership, and grandfatherly advice. We know you will continue to watch over us all with that umbrella in your hand.”

Tom Benson’s Honorary Pallbearers Included Drew Brees, Sean Payton & Anthony Davis

According to The Advocate, Benson’s honorary pallbearers at his funeral included Brees along with Sean Payton and Anthony Davis.

“Mr. Benson was able to provide us with numerous things since I’ve been here: a world class practice facility, renovated the arena, and he’s done anything and everything possible that he can to put us in a position to win,” Davis explained to Nola.com. “He even let us borrow his plane and go visit (Pelicans guard) Jrue (Holiday) when Jrue and his wife were going through a tough time. Things like that some owners would probably never do, Mr. Benson made sure that he went above and beyond to make sure that as players and an organization we were happy.”

Benson was the Saints owner when New Orleans won the Super Bowl in 2010. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke about how the Saints franchise excelled under his ownership.

“He gave me an opportunity when a lot of others might not have, and then he stuck with me through some rough times when others might not have, saw something in me and believed in what we could accomplish,” Loomis told The Advocate. “I think that people don’t understand how much he valued his people. He valued them more than he valued wins at times, and look, he valued wins a lot.”

