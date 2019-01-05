Under Armour Curry 6: Photos & Where to Buy Steph Curry’s New Sneaker

The wait for the latest edition of Stephen Curry’s Under Armour sneakers to be released is finally over. While the Golden State Warriors star’s newest shoe with the company has been a much-anticipated release, it’s now hit the open market and people are flocking to it. While the shoe was set to go on sale Friday, January 4, it quickly became apparent how popular the Curry 6 would be.

As Cheryl Hurd of NBC Bay Area revealed, over 1000 people were in attendance for Curry’s official launch of the sneaker.

Curry is launching his Curry 6 over 1000 people are here ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/8LKGO0dqtF — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) January 5, 2019

The shoe is officially called the ‘Fox Theater’ Curry 6, which comes from Oakland’s Fox Theater, which Under Armour explained on their official website.

“Inspired by Oakland’s Fox Theater marquee, which was dark for almost 40 years before it came back to life—the same year that Stephen joined the Warriors.”

Curry actually announced on Instagram earlier this week that he would be holding the release of the shoe at the very same Fox Theater the shoe was created after.

It weighs just 12 ounces and comes with a speed plate and special Under Armour cushioning which is supposed to provide a “zero gravity feel.” Let’s take a closer look at the shoe, where to buy it and how much it costs. Before anything, we’ll check out the actual sneaker itself.

Photos of Under Armour’s ‘Fox Theater’ Curry 6

Here’s a look at what Under Armour had to say about what the shoe provides to players:

Fully knit upper for a breathable, compression-like fit that delivers lightweight directional strength

Full-length UA HOVR™ cushioning for explosive return & a zero gravity feel

External heel counter for added stability & support

Full-length speed plate keeps you on your toes so you can blow right by defenders

Split outsole design increases court contact for superior traction

Unique outsole pattern for added traction & flexibility in the toe box

Weight: 12 oz.

Price & Where to Buy Under Armour’s Curry 6

Although a variety of sites will sell the new Curry 6, you can buy it right on the Under Armour website and do so while getting free shipping currently. The cost on each site is $130 while some other sites have even bumped the price up due to the popularity of the shoe.

If your size is sold out on UA.com, then Hibbett Sports is also selling the shoe currently at the same price with free shipping. Finally, Finish Line has the Curry 6 for sale, but it’s selling out quickly there and at the time this is being written there are primarily larger sizes left.

