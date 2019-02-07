Houston Rockets Roster & Starting Lineup After Iman Shumpert Trade

The Houston Rockets have acquired Iman Shumpert as part of a three-team trade. Houston also received Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin as part of the deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rockets are trading Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected first-round pick.

Here’s a look at the updated Rockets roster and projected starting lineup with Shumpert on the team.

Rockets Roster & Starting Lineup After Iman Shumpert Trade

C- Kenneth Faried, Maybyner Nene, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela*

PF- P.J. Tucker, Gary Clark, Vince Edwards

SF- Eric Gordon, Iman Shumpert, James Ennis, Gerald Green, Danuel House

SG- James Harden, Nik Stauskas

PG- Chris Paul, Austin Rivers, Wade Baldwin

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the trade helps the Rockets save some money towards the luxury tax.

The Rockets will save $6.3M towards the luxury tax and now have a tax bill of $6.1M. The amount could decrease based on the $1.5M of bonuses in the contract of Clint Capela. In addition, the Rockets will save $15.6M next season by trading the Brandon Knight contract to Cleveland. Houston is now $4M above the tax threshold after the addition of Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV. The Rockers will inherit the bird rights of Shumpert.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor suggested the Rockets may explore trading Shumpert once again.

“If the Rockets were to flip Iman Shumpert before the trade deadline, they could receive up to $13.77 million in salary. (Shump can’t be combined with other players in a deal.) @SeanDeveney reported this week the Rockets could make a run at Nikola Mirotic, who makes $12.5 million,” O’Connor tweeted.

The trade gives the Rockets more help on the perimeter, which could be of particular importance in the playoffs. Shumpert is averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reacted to the deal on Twitter.

“Rockets in Sacto tonight, meaning Iman Shumpert can say hello to his new teammates. I like the Kings’ Alec Burks addition quite a bit (along with the second-rounder from Houston). Stretch run implications for both squads in terms of depth. Cavs add the first round asset (via Rox),” Amick tweeted.

The Rockets Trade Gives Harden More Help on the Perimeter

The move seems to be an effort to get Harden a bit of help on the bench to allow him to come out of the game. ESPN documented Rockets coach Mike D’Antonio outlook on how to get Harden rest.