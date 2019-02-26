Kenny Anderson: Former NBA All-Star Hospitalized After Stroke

Kenny Anderson, the former NBA All-Star, has suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized, the New York Daily News has confirmed.

He earned a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Stars in 1994 for the New Jersey Nets. He averaged 12.6 points in his 14-year career, which spanned 9 different teams.

Anderson, 48, is from Queens, where he was a 4-time Parade All-American at Archbishop Molloy High School.

He played collegiately at Georgia Tech. He was drafted by the Nets with the No. 2 overall pick in 1991.

The news comes the same day as Andrew Maraniss of The Undefeated published a profile on him, detailing the rollercoaster road that led Anderson to achieve professional success.

According to the piece, Anderson dealt with sexual abuse “as a boy” and his mother’s “drug and alcohol addiction.”

He is currently in his first year as the head basketball coach at Fisk University, an HBCU school based in Nashville. His wife Natasha and two children, Kenny Jr. and Tiana, have been living in Pembroke Pines (Fla.) while preparing for the move to Tennessee.

His friend Ron Harper, a 5-time NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, offered words of comfort via social media.