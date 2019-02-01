Super Bowl Odds Update: Latest Lines for Patriots-Rams

One of the big storylines of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is whether it will be the final game in the likely Hall of Fame career of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk has had a spectacular but injury-prone career and has endured multiple major surgeries. He had maybe his worst season in 2018 with just 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores. Gronk was the subject of ridicule and many memes when he fell flat on his face trying to prevent a miracle Dolphins touchdown in Miami. The guy has a colorful personality and has a future in movies or the WWE. He doesn’t “need” football to survive financially.

So will Gronk call it quits following Sunday’s game? Many believe yes, but he won’t say. Asked this week, Gronkowski said he would take his sweet time this offseason before deciding and that he honestly doesn’t know his plans at this point. He took into April last year before deciding to return. The Patriots nearly traded him to the Detroit Lions that offseason. Upon learning of that pending deal, Gronk said he would retire rather than go to Detroit.

That Gronk retires right after the game and on the broadcast is +550 on the Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with no at -1000. He is given over/under game totals of 4.5 catches and 54.5 yards on this weekend’s Super Bowl bets. In last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he had a huge impact with nine catches for 116 yards and two scores.

New England opened as a slight dog on the Super Bowl odds 2019 at sportsbooks but took immediate heavy action to jump into a favored role and is now a 3-point favorite at sports betting sites – not likely that number increases to 3.5 because that extra half-point is so vital. In their past 10 playoff games as at least a 3-point favorite, the Patriots are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 against the spread. Their last such loss both SU and ATS was to the Eagles in the Super Bowl a year ago.

Gronk might not be the only key Patriot to be playing his last game Sunday as safety Devin McCourty has hinted he may retire. He and brother Jason, a cornerback, will make history against the Rams as the first set of twins to ever play in a Super Bowl. They are the first pair of twin teammates in the NFL since Gene and Tom Golsen for the Louisville Colonels in 1926.

