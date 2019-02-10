Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

While the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am drew plenty of attention for a variety of reasons in recent days, the play itself has been impressive for the most part. The event which features a cut after the third day as opposed to the second entered the homestretch with Paul Casey holding a three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. The purse for the event is set at $7.6 million, and roughly midway through the final round, there was a major push at the top of the leaderboard.

As Golf.com detailed, the winner will receive $1.368 million while second place earns $820,800 and third takes home $516,800. The 2018 event was won by Ted Potter Jr., who missed the cut this year when he was unable to bounce back after shooting an 82 in the first round and finished the three-day stretch at 12-over par.

The fourth and final day of action was delayed when hail began coming down, as the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Twitter account showed.

Weather is weird… 🌨➡️💦➡️☀️ All within 20 minutes. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9Kt4womC2W — ATTPebbleBeachProAm (@attproam) February 10, 2019

Weather delayed the start for multiple players on Sunday as play was suspended just before 2 p.m. EST. Fortunately, the event was able to resume just after 4 p.m. EST, setting up an interesting battle atop the leaderboard. The hail came just one day after wind and rain took over the action on Saturday.

Structure of Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This event differs from many on the PGA Tour, as the Pro-Am features 156 pro golfers and 156 amateurs. As the official website of the event details, the first three rounds are played on three different courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is staged by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which has supported hundreds of nonprofits.

“Monterey Peninsula Foundation is proud to host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the last fiscal year, the Foundation donated $13.2 million to support local nonprofits in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties.” the website states.

Following the event at Pebble Beach, the action shifts to the Genesis Open on February 14, which is played at the Riviera Country Club. Bubba Watson will look to win the event for the fourth time in six years while it’s also expected that Tiger Woods will be in the field for his second start of the year.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,368,000 2nd $820,800 3rd $516,800 4th $364,800 5th $304,000 6th $273,600 7th $254,600 8th $235,600 9th $220,400 10th $205,200 11th $190,000 12th $174,800 13th $159,600 14th $144,400 15th $136,800 16th $129,200 17th $121,600 18th $114,000 19th $106,400 20th $98,800 21st $91,200 22nd $85,120 23rd $79,040 24th $72,960 25th $66,880 26th $60,800 27th $58,520 28th $56,240 29th $53,960 30th $51,680 31st $49,400 32nd $47,120 33rd $44,840 34th $42,940 35th $41,040 36th $39,140 37th $37,240 38th $35,720 39th $34,200 40th $32,680 41st $31,160 42nd $29,640 43rd $28,120 44th $26,600 45th $25,080 46th $23,560 47th $22,040 48th $20,824 49th $19,760 50th $19,152 51st $18,696 52nd $18,240 53rd $17,936 54th $17,632 55th $17,480 56th $17,328 57th $17,176 58th $17,024 59th $16,872 60th $16,720 61st $16,568 62nd $16,416 63rd $16,264 64th $16,112 65th $15,960 66th $15,808 67th $15,656 68th $15,504 69th $15,352 70th $15,200

READ NEXT: Ben Simmons Loves Tobias Harris & Boban Marjanovic’s Dance Moves