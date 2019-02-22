Marc Gasol Trade: What Did Raptors Send Grizzlies for Center?

When the Memphis Grizzlies made it known prior to the NBA trade deadline that they were considering moving veteran center Marc Gasol, a number of teams made sense. But the Toronto Raptors were likely not on the short list of top options in the eyes of most. After all, the team had Serge Ibaka, a soon-to-be healthy Jonas Valanciunas and Greg Monroe.

But the Raptors seemingly came out of left field and opted to make a play for Gasol in order to bolster their frontline and set up a major push for a championship this season. With Kawhi Leonard, who was acquired via trade this offseason, having the ability to opt out and test free agency if he chooses, Toronto is focused on putting themselves in position to win now.

They did just that with this trade, but the deal cost them a decent amount to get done. The move to add Gasol came after a few other Eastern Conference contenders made trades prior to the deadline. This included the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers to create an impressive starting five.

What Raptors Sent Grizzlies in Marc Gasol Trade

The deal which brought Gasol to Toronto included three players and a draft pick. As ESPN reported, it featured Valanciunas, backup point guard Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick with just Gasol coming in the deal from Memphis.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri addressed the deal shortly after it happened, immediately pointing to the playoff experience Gasol will provide the team, per ESPN.

“Marc brings significant playoff experience to our team, which along with his savviness and leadership skills really helps position us for our ultimate postseason goal,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday night. “We look forward to welcoming Marc to our city and team.”

Gasol played just three games with Toronto prior to the NBA trade deadline, receiving 19, 22 and 19 minutes in that stretch. He averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks in the first action with his new team.

Marc Gasol’s Future With Raptors

The situation with the 34-year-old center is an interesting one and shows just how heavily the moves the Raptors made are focused on going all-in this season. Currently, Gasol is making $24.1 million this year and has a player option for 2019-20. If he decided not to opt out, Gasol will make $25.5 million next season, per Spotrac.

On the other side of that, if he did choose to opt out of his deal and test free agency, there’s a chance the Raptors could be facing a situation where both Gasol and Leonard may leave. Obviously, if the team is able to keep winning games and make a deep run in the playoffs, re-signing one or both players would surely become an easier task.

Time will tell, but for the immediate future, the trade bringing Gasol to town seems to be a wise one that will help Toronto’s outlook for the remainder of this year.

