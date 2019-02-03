What Time Does the Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show Start?

Kick-off for tonight’s Super Bowl begins at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, but the Halftime Show doesn’t start until later in the game. The start time is always dependant on how the first two quarters go. Even so, the Halftime Show is estimated to begin around 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. PT, according to Entertainment Weekly. It should end around 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and be followed up by the second half of the big game, which should generally run until 10:00 – 10:30 p.m. ET/7 – 7:30 p.m. PT. Maroon 5’s actual performance should run up to 15 minutes long.

This year, the Super Bowl airs on the CBS network, with the New England Patriots playing the Los Angeles Rams.

Get more details on tonight’s Halftime Show below:

DATE: The big game takes place on February 3, 2019.

HEADLINER PERFORMER: This year’s headlining act is Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5. After accepting the gig, Maroon 5’s decision was met with controversy and criticism because of the NFL’s reported treatment of Colin Kaepernick for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem before its games.

Upon the announcement of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl gig, the NFL released the following statement, “Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed the standards of this event. As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.” Adam Levine also released a statement when the opportunity was revealed. Levine said, “Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time. We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

Ahead of the announcement, Levine spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show and played coy. According to People, Levine said, “It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind, at halftime and it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is. Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

Unlike headlining acts in past years, Maroon 5 decided to not participate in a press conference ahead of their big Super Bowl performance.

LOCATION: The game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

ANNOUNCERS: This year’s announcers are Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn. Nantz will deliver the play-by-play, while Romo will act as the analyst. Wolfson and Washburn will be sideline reporters.

ADDITIONAL HALFTIME PERFORMERS: There are two performers expected to be joining Maroon 5 for the Halftime Show – rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott.

HEAD COACHES: Going into the Super Bowl, Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots. Sean McVay is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.