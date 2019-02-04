Who is Rams Owner Stan Kroenke?

Enos Stanley Kroenke, 71, is the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Kroenke owns an NFL team. He owns an NBA, and an NHL team. And a team each from Major League Soccer and the National Lacrosse League. Owing to NFL rules that prohibit ownership of more than one team when owning sports teams “outside the market,” his wife, a Wal-Mart heiress, came to his rescue a bought teams of her own.

So it’s all in the family.

Watching his team Sunday night, …

Here’s what you need to know about Kroenke:

Kroenke Owns a Spectrum of Professional Sports Teams

In total, he owns the Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League, and the newly formed Los Angeles Gladiators of the Overwatch League.

Ownership restrictions prevented him from buying the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. So his wife Ann, daughter of Walmart co-founder Bud Walton, bought the teams.

He is Very Very Rich. Forbes Estimated His Worth as $8.5 Billion in 2018

Kroenke also owns the English Premier League football club Arsenal. The spectrum of his sports holdings falls under the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment company.

The New York Times reported that he’s rather reclusive and called ‘Silent Stanley’ as he rarely provides interviews.

Kroenke, Already Wealthy From Real Estate Deals, Married Ann Walton in 1974 & Became Far Wealthier

Kroenke met Walmart heiress Ann Walton in Aspen. The couple married in 1974, according to reports.

In 1995, after her father died, Ann inherited a Walmart stake, then nearly $5 billion. Forbes reports today she’s worth $6.4 billion.