Ben Simmons & Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Are Still Going Strong

After hitting some rocky times in 2018, Ben Simmons and girlfriend Kendall Jenner appear to be stronger than ever. Jenner has become a staple at Sixers games and was spotted with Simmons in Charlotte during All-Star Weekend.

US Magazine reported that the couple’s relationship status has gotten “very serious.”

“Kendall and Ben have gotten very serious and are very into each other,” the insider adds. “They’re not serious to the point where they’d get engaged any time soon, but they’re really enjoying their relationship and love spending as much time as possible together.” The source notes that the reality star, 23, “loves going” to the 22-year-old NBA player’s “games and supporting him.”

The Couple Briefly Broke Up in August 2018

According to Elle.com, Simmons and Jenner broke up in August of 2018 only to get back together a few months later. E Online reported Jenner was not interested in a serious relationship at the time.

Explains the source, “She always wanted to keep her options open. She likes Ben but she knew it was more of a summer fling. They both have busy careers and it is what it is. Kendall isn’t looking for anything serious. She had fun with Ben, but wasn’t ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship.” The same could be said for Kendall’s previous relationship with Blake Griffin. After about six months together, a source said their romance hit a dead end over distance issues.

Jenner was spotted courtside at a Sixers game after Thanksgiving as news broke that the couple had reconciled. The model was later seen with Simmons’ mother at a game on December 2, per Elle. Jenner confirmed their relationship status in a February interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show (via Elle).

“Obviously you’re dating this guy, right?” DeGeneres asked Jenner in the interview segment of the show. “I don’t know him but he seems sweet by that picture…How long have you been dating him?” “For a bit now,” Kendall simply responded, putting the speculation surrounding their relationship to rest.

Despite all signs pointing to the couple being in a serious relationship, Simmons and Jenner have both avoided putting photos on Instagram.

Sixers Fans Started a Petition to Ban Jenner from Attending Games

Some people are not happy about the two being an item. There are a few Sixers fans worried that Jenner could negatively impact Simmons’ play. More than 10,000 people have signed a petition at Change.org wanting to ban Jenner from the Wells Fargo Center.