Big 12 Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

The Big 12 basketball tournament is set to get underway as there are just a few games remaining before the 2019 NCAA Tournament gets underway. This year’s action features the Kansas Jayhawks looking up at a few teams, as both the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats are ahead of them in the conference standings.

Although the Jayhawks will have a tougher task to take the title than in previous years, their success in the tournament is well-documented as they’ve won two of the last three titles. Beyond that, fans have seen either Kansas or Iowa State take the Big 12 tournament championship in each of the past six years.

With the Red Raiders and Wildcats both looking like the real deal, there could be a shift in power this year, although Dedric Lawson and company will be a tough out. Lawson is just one of the multiple players to watch in this year’s tournament, as the conference boasts some impressive talent.

Along with the Jayhawks star, Iowa State’s Marial Shayock (18.7 points per game), Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver (17.9), Kansas State’s Barry Brown (15.1) and TCU’s Desmond Bane (14.6 and Kouat Noi (14.5) are a few of the top scorers. Each player has the potential to post big stat lines, along with a number of other talented options.

We’re going to take a look at the latest Big 12 tournament bracket based on the updated Big 12 standings.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket 2019

Here is a look at the Big 12 tournament schedule based on the current standings. We will be updating this throughout the day as Big 12 games are completed.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule 2019

Here is a look at the Big 12 tournament schedule based on the current seeding. We will be updating this throughout the day as Big 12 games are completed. All TV information is courtesy of NCAA.com.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Wed., March 13 8 TCU vs. 9 Oklahoma State 6 p.m. ESPNU Wed., March 13 7 Oklahoma vs. 10 West Virginia 8 p.m. ESPNU Thurs., March 14 4 Baylor vs. 5. Iowa State 11:30 a.m. ESPN/2 Thurs., March 14 1 Kansas State vs. 8/9 Winner 1:30 p.m. ESPN/2 Thurs., March 14 2 Texas Tech vs. 7/10 Winner 6 p.m. ESPN/2 Thurs., March 14 3 Kansas vs. 6 Texas 8 p.m. ESPN/2 Fri., March 15 1-8/9 Winner vs. 4/5 Winner 6 p.m. ESPN/2 Fri., March 15 2-7/10 Winner vs. 3/6 Winner 8 p.m. ESPN/2 Sat., March 16 Winners of Semifinal Matchups 5 p.m. ESPN

It’s worth noting that any game with ESPN/2 listed means that it could air on either of the two channels. For clarification on the schedule above, the first semifinal matchup will feature the winner of the second-round game between the No. 1 seed and winner of the 8/9 matchup facing the 4/5 winner. The other side has the winner of the No. 2 seed and the 7/10 winner advancing to meet the team that emerges from the 3/6 game.

