Carmelo Anthony Is A Victim of Analytics Says This Memphis Grizzlies Player

Carmelo Anthony has not stepped foot on an NBA basketball court since last year.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony’s last appearance was as a member of the Houston Rockets in aNovember 8th matchup against his old team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Melo scored two points and hauled in five rebounds in the Rockets’ loss.

What’s next for Melo?

“When the time is right he will speak out,” a source close to Carmelo Anthony shared with me via e-mail recently.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post recently, Melo suggested he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer:

“I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon. I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

Is Melo chopped liver? He’s a 10-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 24 points and 6.5 rebounds.

What’s the problem?

“Analytics is what did that to him,” Memphis Grizzlies swingman, CJ Miles told NBA reporter and Basketball Society Online scribe, Landon Buford.

“He is a bucket that is what he is. I understand the situation went a certain way, but he still is Melo. He still has a lot in his tank and he can still play this game. I think situations have gone his way, but the slander talk is crazy a lot of the time.”

Miles’ thought process mirrors Knicks captain Lance Thomas, a former teammate of Melo’s.

“I would just love for him to get the respect he deserves,” Thomas told me in December of Anthony.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate, most importantly he’s a great human being and he’s always been a great advocate for the NBA as a brand. So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.”

“This is a guy who is probably to this day, one of the hardest guys to guard in isolation type of situations,” Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood said recently.

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until a mound of losses occured that make it seem that there’s less of a chance the Lakers will make the NBA Playoffs this season.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

“The Los Angeles Lakers and free agent Carmelo Anthony are pausing talks on a possible contract agreement unless the franchise makes a turn back toward pursuit of Western Conference playoffs contention.”