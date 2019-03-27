March Madness: CBS Sports’ Greg Gumbel Says He’s His Biggest Critic

In the broadcasting game since 1973, CBS Sports’ Greg Gumbel is a household name and recognizable face during CBS Sports’ NFL broadcasts and during the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

With all of that experience many would think that he’s arrived and needs no critique. To the contrary, however, Gumbel says he has stuck to advice that he got years ago.

“You know I think that from day one, I wish I could remember who told me, but they said: ‘go back and listen to yourself,’” Greg Gumbel told me while on Scoop B Radio.

“And I still do it these days.”

The studio host for all of your NCAA Tournament action on CBS, Gumbel recently discussed with me, his years behind the desk for the tournament, what makes it so special and his advice for anyone traveling to the Final Four.

Gumbel has seen tours of duty at Chicago’s WMAQ-TV, ESPN, the Madison Square Garden Network, CBS Sports, NBC Sports and, now, again at CBS.

“I’ll do a football game on Sunday and I will watch the game on Monday and there’s nothing in there that surprises me usually. But once in awhile, I’ll realize I’m using this crutch phrase or I’m leaning on this a little too much and I say ‘this’ and I’m unaware of it. But watching things like that can teach you about yourself and you can learn things that other people either don’t see or won’t tell you.”

Greg Gubel is the third man to serve as both host and play-by-play announcer for Super Bowls.

If you’re wondering: Dick Enberg and Al Michaels were the first two.

And if you’re keeping score at home: Gumbel hosted Super Bowls XXVI, XXX, and XXXII before calling Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII.

Jim Nantz became the fourth man to do so after he called Super Bowl XLI for CBS.

During his tenure as the chief anchor of The NFL Today, Gumbel was at the desk with co-anchors Dan Marino, Shannon Sharpe and Boomer Esiason. The group was known to call him by his nickname “Gumby”.

Best advice through this whole critique process Mr. Gumbel? “With everything else you are your own harshest critic,” he said.

Gumbel says that this anecdote even translates to the football field. “It makes me think of Vince Wilfork,” he said. “He told me that when he played with the Patriots, his wife would sit in the stands and text him at halftime things like: ‘nice tackle baby.’”

Moral of the story? “There’s always somebody watching!”