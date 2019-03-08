Friday NBA Betting Preview: Warriors, Raptors on Slate

No question that the game of the night around the NBA on Friday is the second of an ESPN doubleheader as the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors. Those are currently the West’s top two teams and figure to finish the regular-season standings that way in whichever order.

Expect a bit of an ornery Warriors bunch because they were embarrassed on national TV on their home floor Tuesday night by the Boston Celtics, 128-95 as 6.5-point favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. That was Golden State’s worst loss under Steve Kerr and worst loss at home since November 28, 2009, to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the seventh time this season the Warriors scored 99 points or fewer, and they are 0-7 in those games.

Golden State has been the NBA’s worst bet overall this year at 25-38-1 against the spread yet still has the West’s best record. The Warriors are simply favored by too much most nights. Remains to be seen if the Dubs will have All-Star guard Klay Thompson on Friday, and that could affect the line – Golden State opened as a 5.5-point home favorite. Thompson has missed the past two games with a sore knee.

It would be an upset if Denver took the No. 1 seed from Golden State. The Nuggets are one of four teams that have defeated the Warriors at least six times since 2014-15. The clubs have split two meetings this season in Denver, one very early on that the Nuggets won late and then a Warriors blowout victory on January 15. Denver is 5-0-1 ATS at online sports betting sites in its past six in Oakland.

The Toronto Raptors are trying to catch the Milwaukee Bucks for the East’s top seed, but the Raptors have lost their past two games as favorites – in Detroit on Sunday and then home to Houston on Tuesday. The Raptors visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night as 4.5-point betting favorites.

The Pelicans try for the season sweep as they upset host Toronto 126-110 on November 12 to end a six-game losing streak in the series. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 20 rebounds. That was back when he was playing all four quarters. Toronto is an amazing 14-2 ATS in its past 16 games in New Orleans.

The ESPN opener features the Philadelphia 76ers at the Houston Rockets, a potential if unlikely NBA Finals preview. The spread will certainly be affected by whether Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid plays. He has missed the past seven with a sore knee. Coach Brett Brown says there’s a “chance” Embiid could join the team in Houston.

The Rockets are on a six-game winning streak and climbing the West standings. They were crushed, though, in Philadelphia on January 21 by a score of 121-93. James Harden led all scorers with 37 points but didn’t play the fourth with the game out of hand. Embiid had 32 points and 14 rebounds. Philly has covered four straight in the series.

