Tyler Herro NBA Draft: Projections & Latest Mocks for Kentucky Guard

Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro has seen his 2019 NBA Draft stock continue to trend in the right direction as the college basketball season rolled on. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound freshman has put up solid numbers and proven capable of doing a little bit of everything in the process.

Through the team’s first 34 games, Herro has posted marks of 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He’s proven to be a consistent shooter and a strong option to knock down shots from beyond the arc as well. Herro averages 10.8 shot attempts per game, making 47.3 percent and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Herro’s NBA draft projections and stock. Beyond that, we’ll evaluate where draft analysts and websites currently predict the Kentucky guard to come off the board.

Tyler Herro NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

For the most part, it seems the projections place Herro as a likely first-round pick, but whether he can push his way up into the lottery is the big question. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projects Herro to be the No. 21 overall selection in his latest mock draft, sending him to the Boston Celtics.

Vecenie points to Herro breaking out roughly around the midway point of the season after some early struggles.

Herro has been something of a breakout star this year. He came into the year with some hype after a terrific performance in the Bahamas during Kentucky’s preseason tour, struggled early on, but things clicked in around the mid-point of the season. He started to knock down 3s at a 42 percent clip in conference play, running off of screens and canning shots off of movement.

He’s not the only person who believes that Herro is a likely first-round selection. In the latest mock from Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, he has the Kentucky freshman landing with the Indiana Pacers at No. 24 overall.

Tyler Herro’s NBA Draft Big Board Outlook

The various big boards seem to be a bit split on Herro and where he stands currently. ESPN’s “best available” offered an impressively high mark on the Wildcats scorer, pegging him as the No. 19 overall prospect. This leaves him ahead of the likes of UNC Tar Heels forward Cameron Johnson as well as Gonzaga standout Brandon Clarke, who are just outside of the top-20.

To piggyback off that ranking, Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo offered the same exact outlook, placing Herro at No. 19. But on the other side of the argument, Vecenie doesn’t seem to have him as high on his big board as he does in the mock draft.

The Athletic’s most recent big board places Herro as the No. 35 prospect, ahead of St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds, LSU forward Naz Reid and Marquette’s Markus Howard.

If Herro does make the jump to the NBA this year, there’s a strong likelihood that he’ll be a first-round pick. But even if not, the Wildcats star could have a big opportunity to build on his stock as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season.

