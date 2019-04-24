Son of legendary Manute Bol, Bol Bol was one of the highest regarded prospects coming out of high school, ranking alongside surefire top picks Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. However, a stress fracture in his left foot cut his season short and sent him sliding down mock drafts to the point where the Lakers will have a shot at the talented big man.

While his father was known for being a 7’7″ behemoth put on planet earth to block shots, Bol has a much more well-rounded game, despite standing five inches shorter. With his 7’8 wingspan, he is able to patrol the paint and snatch up rebounds before anyone on the court can even come close. While he isn’t the most mobile player, Bol can get up and down the court and isn’t limited to simply scoring in the paint. A very solid shooter, Bol looks to be a possible matchup nightmare at the next level.

Lakers 2019 NBA Draft Target: Bol Bol Among Top Options In Latest Mock Drafts

While he only played in nine games at Oregon, Bol flashed the skills that had scouts ranking him so highly in a top-heavy recruiting class. Averaging 21 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, and shooting 52% from deep on 2.8 attempts per game, Bol looked like what would happen if you created an ideal modern day big man in NBA 2K. While the sample size was incredibly small and against some weaker competition, the hype around Bol was justified before his foot injury.

Currently, Bol is projected to go all over the first round. Given the fear that foot injuries in towering behemoths strike into NBA GM’s, that is to be somewhat expected. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Bol actually going to the Lakers at 11, yet is much more optimistic for his future than some other analysts. Our own Jeff Smith has Bol falling to 19th and going to the Spurs while Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo has him slipping all the way down to the Cavaliers at 26.

Lakers 2019 NBA Draft Biggest Team Needs

The Lakers biggest need in terms of skill set is reliable three-point shooting. Position-wise, they need either another guard or big man. The Lakers have a bit of help already at the guard but are bone dry in terms of big men. With only Moritz Wagner under contract heading into next season, the Lakers need to find themselves a competent solution there to play alongside LeBron James. JaVale McGee looked great at times while Tyson Chandler had a bit of a renaissance year off the bench but it is completely unknown if either comes back to the Lakers.

As a result, the Lakers might be wise to spend the pick on a promising big man, especially one who was once a top-five prospect. Had Bol not gotten injured, there is a very good chance he wouldn’t be anywhere near the Lakers picking down at either 10 or 11. While his foot is a cause for concern, should he pass his physicals with flying colors there is no reason to believe that he couldn’t pick up where he left off. While he is rail-thin and will need time to develop after missing his only year in college, Bol has incredible length and the incredibly valuable skill to step out behind the three-point line and reliably knock down shots.