Cassius Winston’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Michigan State Player Dating?

Cassius Winston is a big reason why Michigan State is in the Final Four, and his longtime girlfriend, Arin Bell, helps keep him grounded away from basketball. Winston’s girlfriend is also a student at Michigan State.

Back in January, Winston posted a lengthy message about Bell on Instagram.

Through the ups and downs you remained solid, pushed me to be a better person and helped to a situation to make something of myself. I’ve learned and grown so much by just having you in my life and I wouldn’t change it for anything. We been through it all together and gone go through so much more together. Good things of course 😚I love you w everything in me and you really deserve the world ❤️🌍 thank you for everything. W all that being said… HAPPY BDAY TO THE REALEST 💂🏾‍♀️ BREATHING!!! Turn me up fool 😂 dinner on me tomorrow ❤️

Winston Asked His Girlfriend to Prom Via a T-Shirt While He Accepted an Award

Winston and Bell’s relationship goes back to high school. Winston’s prom request went viral after he asked Bell to the dance by wearing a t-shirt that read “Arin, Prom?” while he accepted the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award. The Detroit Free Press detailed the promposal.

Between the third and fourth quarters of Saturday’s Class A boys basketball state championship game, U-D Jesuit’s Cassius Winston was presented with the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award. Before the ceremony, Winston slipped a T-shirt on over his jersey and the T-shirt said: “Arin, prom?” It was Winston’s way of asking Arin Bell to the U-D Jesuit prom. Bell is a senior at Farmington Hills Mercy who stayed at home to help care for her grandfather, who is recovering from knee replacement surgery. But she was watching the game on TV and saw Winston and the T-shirt.

The prom request caught Bell by surprise, but she gladly said yes. She was not at the game but was watching on television.

“I started crying, I was a little embarrassed,” Bell told the Detroit Free Press. “On Friday he told me he was going to ask me if he won the game. I was like, ‘Oh, don’t do it, Cassius,’ but he did it anyway…I thought it was going to happen after the game. I didn’t know he was going to do it that publicly. It was really nice.”

Winston Is Majoring in Business at Michigan State

According to Michigan State athletics, Winston is majoring in business with a particular focus in supply chain management. Winston spent the summer of 2017 working for a law clerk in Lansing.

“It’s a whole new experience,” Winston explained to the Detroit Free Press. “Nobody in my family is a lawyer or anything like that, so it’s a whole new world. I’m just learning each and every day…I meet lawyers and judges, just interacting with different people. I look at cases, learn about the law, go to open court and all of those type of things. I’m just kind of experience different things and just checking stuff out.”