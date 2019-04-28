Dwane Simmons Dead: Washburn University DE Killed in Topeka

Dwane Simmons, a former Washburn University defensive end, was killed in a shooting in Kansas on April 28. New York Giants player Corey Ballentine was also wounded in the attack. WIBW reports that the shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday. The station says that officers responded to 1400 block of 13th street in Topeka at around 12:45 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, first responders found Simmons dead in the street in front of a home.

Simmons’ Death Was Confirmed in a Heartbreaking Facebook Post From His Mother

Prayers go out to #Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine as he was injured and to Washburn’s Dwayne Simmons who was killed this morning in a shooting. — Nick Siliverdes (@nsiliverdes86) April 28, 2019

Simmons’ death was confirmed in a heartbreaking Facebook post from his mother, Yasmine, who wrote, “Today I got news that no parent wants to hear. I’m posting this for all friends and family who love Dwane that I can’t possibly reach at this time. Dwane was a great kid, and I will miss my son dearly. Thank you God for allowing me to hug my son Tuesday, and tell him how much I love him and how proud I am to be his Yama. Please keep my entire family in your prayers. This hurts like no other.”

Simmons’ Father Congratulated Corey Ballentine’s Drafting Calling Him ‘My Son’s Best Friend’

In a Facebook post, hours before his son died, Simmons appeared with his father, Navarro, in a video congratulating Corey Ballentine’s drafting. Navarro Simmons wrote in the post, “Congrats to my sons corner-mate, roommate, and best friend at Washburn University, Corey Ballentine on being drafted by the New York Giants! Good football player, but a even better person. #preparationmeetsopportunity.”

Corey Ballentine Is the Highest Draft Pick in Washburn University History

Sixth-round draft-pick, Ballentine, is expected to make a full recovery. Balentine went as 180th overall pick on April 26. He was the highest pick in the history of Washburn University’s Ichabods. In an interview on the Giants website, Balentine said, “I’m glad to be a part of this franchise. I’ve been waiting on this opportunity for a lifetime, really. I’m glad to be a part of the conversation. I’m definitely ready to start learning and be around the guys and be around you guys.”

A statement from the Giants, which was posted on the NFL’s official website, read, “We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.” The press release went on to say that both Ballentine and Simmons “have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general.”

