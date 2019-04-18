Hansjorg Auer: Climber ‘Presumed Dead’ in Canadian Rockies

Hansjorg Auer, the famed Austrian climber, is missing in the Canadian Rockies following an avalanche. Auer is missing alongside his fellow countryman, David Lama, and American climber, Jess Roskelly. An Austrian newspaper, Tiroler Tageszeitung, the local newspaper from Auer’s hometown, first reported that the climber was missing. The report says that an avalanche hit the area on April 16. All three climbers were sponsored by North Face.

In a statement, Parks Canada has said that the three climbers are presumed dead. That press release also said that because of conditions, recovery of the three men was impossible.

Speaking to the Spokesman-Review, John Roskelly, the father of Jess Roskelly, and a renowned climber is in his own right, said that he had spoken to rescue officials in Canada. John Roskelly said that he was told rescue workers scoured the area via helicopter on the morning of April 18. There, rescue workers said that they “one partially buried body.”

John Roskelly told the Review, that Auer, along with Lama and Roskelly, was attempting to climb M16 on Howse Peak in Banff National Park, close to the British Columbia-Alberta border. He said, “It’s just one of those routes where you have to have the right conditions or it turns into a nightmare. This is one of those trips where it turned into a nightmare.”

Auer, 35, was most recently in the news when he became the first person to ascend Lunag Ri in a solo climb, that was in the fall of 2018. Even more recently, Auer had climbed Lupghar Sar West, solo. In 2016, Auer was awarded the Paul Preuss prize.

According to Auer’s official website, he was a qualified high school math teacher in Austria before quitting to become a professional climber in 2009. Auer says in that bio that he has been wearing “climbing shoes” since 1996.

