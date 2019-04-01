WATCH: Nipsey Hussle Celebrated With Texas Tech Basketball Players Prior to Death

Y’all I literally just saw Nipsey Hussle yesterday at the Texas Tech vs Gonzaga game. I hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/HSap2OB95v — Jazz (@JazzAmari) March 31, 2019

Nipsey Hussle was spotted in the Texas Tech section during their Elite Eight matchup against Gonzaga. The above video shows Texas Tech player Brandone Francis inviting the rapper to the Texas Tech locker room after the team advanced to the Final Four. Red Raiders star guard Jarrett Culver also tagged Nipsey Hussle in an Instagram story after the game. This was all less than 24 hours before the rapper would be tragically murdered.

Francis posted several photos of Nipsey Hussle to his Instagram story. Some of the photos Francis posted appear to be reposted from Nipsey Hussle’s own Instagram story from the game. Here is a look at a few of the photos.



Francis also posted this video of himself with Nipsey Hussle after the game.

The Texas Tech player posted this lengthy tribute to the rapper after news broke of his tragic death.

@Nipseyhussle I write this with a heavy heart… I will never forget about you. Last night our team made history and you were there to witness it all by coming to support me along w/my family. You were living the moment just like you were in the court with us. A true role model for myself. You were so inspiring, motivational, and Legendary through your music/songs. Words won’t be able to bring you back, But I want you to know that I admire you so so much for everything that you were, And that your Legacy will live FOREVER and ever. #TheMarathonWillContinue 🏁 and I will miss you for eternity. I Love You Big Brother. Rest In Paradise 🙏🏽 #HussleDaGreat Thank you dad @reboundlive for making Nip part of our circle, but most important part of our FAMILY.

This is another video Francis posted with the tribute from the game.

Texas Tech Posted a Tribute to Nipsey Hussle After His Death

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf reported that Nipsey Hussle was in the Texas Tech section cheering them on against Gonzaga. The Red Raiders also posted a tribute to the rapper after his tragic passing.

“Nipsey Hussle was in the Texas Tech cheering section last night in Anaheim. He was going crazy in the final seconds of the game and talking to Red Raiders fans throughout,” Medcalf tweeted.

This is the message that Texas Tech basketball posted on Instagram along with a video of the rapper celebrating with players.

“‪Saturday night, @nipseyhussle was courtside supporting @brand1fr and our guys as we made history.‬ ‪He’s forever part of that moment and the Red Raider family. A true artist & activist gone too soon. 🙏🏁‬,” Texas Tech noted on Instagram.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times on March 31st in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles. The rapper was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.