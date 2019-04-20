Watch UFC’s Sergei Pavlovich Decapitate Marcelo Golm With Vicious Knockout

After dropping his UFC debut to Allistair Overeem, highly touted heavyweight prospect Sergei Pavlovich made some noise in a quick knockout victory at the latest UFC Fight Night. Pavlovich stunned Marcelo Golm with a flurry of heavy-handed punches before a vicious right uppercut sent Golm crumbling unconscious to the mat. The win marks the first of Pavlovich’s UFC career and should serve as a springboard as he looks to make a run at the heavyweight belt.

Watch the Video of UFC’s Sergei Pavlovich Decapitating Marcelo Golm With Vicious Knockout

Marcelo Golm was once a highly touted prospect in his own right, however, with two straight losses heading into the matchup with Pavlovich, it was obvious he was struggling with the step up in competition. Golm came out looking somewhat competent and actually landed a few punches in the first minute. However, Pavlovich would simply be too much for the Brazilian and overwhelm him with his incredibly heavy hands.

After cracking Golm with a looping overhand right that sent him stumbling back, Pavlovich jumped on his hurt opponent and unleashed a number of power shots, many of which found their way through Golm’s guard. After Golm had taken even more damage, he doubled over against the cage. Pavlovich saw his opening and wound up to throw the massive uppercut that would immediately end the fight.