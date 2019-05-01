Lakers Interested in Raptors’ Masai Ujiri as President Says Twitter Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Toronto Raptors in team president according to controversial Twitter rumor page, Igotsources.

According to the account: Ujiri & Lakers share mutual interest.

I’ve been hearing Masai Ujiri & Lakers share mutual interest. — MR. UNTOUCHABLE (@IGotSources) May 1, 2019

Golden State Warriors GM, Bob Myers, a UCLA alum has been rumored to replace Johnson as well as Los Angeles Clippers consultant, Jerry West.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out between now, the NBA Draft and the NBA’s free agency period this July.

Golden State Warriors All Star, Kevin Durant is still a very high priority for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them with a minimum of two years to play together.

There’s more to the pot. The Lakers are looking to bring in another star via a trade this summer.

The Lakers are still very much interested in trading for Anthony Davis. However, in order for that to happen, the New Orleans Pelicans would still need to agree to a trade.

With the NBA Draft coming up, there could be more suitors looking to make a move.

Adding a max free agent and keeping the young core is still an option for the Lakers, also.

Keep in mind: Before the rash of injuries to LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers were only two games out of first place and on pace to win 50 or more wins this season.

As for Ujiri: His name is floating quite a bit and not just in Los Angeles.

According to NBC Sports Washinton: Ujiri is intrigued by the idea of moving to Washington and becoming the Wizards’ next GM.

Via Yahoo Sports:

Consider Ujiri a significant long shot despite his attraction to the market, which comes in part to viewing Washington as a larger platform for the “Basketball Without Borders” program. Ujiri serves as director of the program that sponsors various basketball camps and coaching clinics in his native Africa. His wife also grew up in the D.C. area. Ujiri, 48, joined Toronto in 2013 and signed an extension in 2016. The Raptors are unlikely to let Ujiri interview for any current opening, including the Lakers’, according to a league source. The Los Angeles position opened when Magic Johnson abruptly resigned during the final week of the regular season, but the Lakers are not expected to fill the vacancy.

Toronto finished the regular season with a 58-24 record.

The Raptors, led by Kawhi Leonard, are tied 1-1 in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Leonard’s upcoming free agency remains a major subplot with constant rumors about the Los Angeles native joining the Clippers or Lakers this summer. His exit could send Toronto toward a rebuild.