Max Homa College: Where Did Golfer Go to School?

Max Homa is one quality round away from his first PGA Tour victory. He entered this weekend’s Wells Fargo Championship as the No. 138 player in the FedEx Cup standings, but has put together an 11-under par through the first 3 days at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Friday afternoon was the best moment, as the 28-year old shot an 8-under 63 to sit atop the leaderboard with Jason Dufner. On Sunday, he is in a 3-way tie with Dufner and fellow underdog Joel Dahmen.

6 years ago, the former Cal Golden Bear entered the pro circuit, splitting time on the PGA and Web.com Tours. Let’s take a look at the potential Wells Fargo champ’s collegiate and amateur career.

Max Homa College & Amateur Career

John Maxwell Homa was born Nov. 14, 1990 in Burbank (Calif.). in the northern section of Los Angeles County. According to his Cal bio, he graduated from Valencia High in 2009 after ranked among the state’s top-100 as a junior and senior.

Before arriving in Berkeley, he was selected to represent Southern California on the Junior America’s Cup team in 2008. By 2009 (his freshman year), he was winning amateur events such as the VCJGA Robinson Ranch.

He worked his way up to a 3rd-team All-American and All-Pac 12 selection by his senior season in 2012-13. Per the bio:

The only player in Cal history to have a top-10 finish at the NCAA Championship (T9th) and NCAA Regional (T10th) in the same season in 2011-12 … has played in the NCAA Championship three times, including a tie for ninth in 2012 that is the second-best finish ever by a Cal player at the event.

Per the Charlotte Observer: “He went on to win an individual national championship in 2013.”

His relationship with Cal didn’t end there. He earned his PGA Tour card in 2014, but lost it after a No. 163 FedEx finish in 2017. According to PGA.com, he turned to his old coach Les Johnson to fix his “stray tee shot.”

He hit rock bottom in the last event of his PGA TOUR season, shooting 14 over (75-79) to finish last by five shots and miss the cut by 15. He estimates he hit seven provisional balls a week. Homa isn’t worried about the stray tee shot anymore. His driving has steadily improved, thanks in part to a return to his coach from his college days, Les Johnson.

As a team, Cal wasn’t that successful during his college career. Where he really shined was as individually as an amateur. From 2010-12, he finished in the top-10 out of California golfers three seasons in a row, including a fifth-place ranking in 2012. He was 18th nationally, earning an amateur placement at the 2013 U.S. Open.

While he missed the cut at Merion Golf Club, he hit the ground running as a pro the next season. He took home the 2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

While walking off the 18th tee today, nearing the end of a pretty difficult/breezy day, my caddy said that if golf were easy it wouldn’t be fun. It was a deep and philosophical comment. I wanted to punch him — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 24, 2018

Now, he’s known mostly for his humor on social media, as his fiancee Lacey Croom told the San Francisco Chronicle.

As she wanders the course watching her fiance play in PGA Tour events, Lacey Croom occasionally overhears spectators trying to get their bearings. They’ll look at the players and glance at their pairings sheet to figure out exactly whom they’re watching. “Max Homa?” one fan will say. “Oh, the Twitter guy!” the other fan often responds.

“I probably have a fairly large fan base compared to what I deserve for my golf,” Homa said.

Homa is going to try to change that this Sunday in Charlotte.