The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t just roll into the 2019 NBA Playoffs, they did so after locking up the No. 3 seed in a tough Western Conference. Even more impressive is the fact that the Blazers were able to rise to the top-tier of the West after dealing with various injuries throughout the season.

By far the most notable is center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered a gruesome leg injury which ended his season just weeks prior to the postseason. Right around that same time, CJ McCollum also suffered a scary knee injury, but it wound up not being quite as severe as originally thought.

Portland has seen a number of players step up when their number is called, and we’re going to breakdown their roster and starting lineup for the playoffs.

Portland Trail Blazers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nuggets

*Notates expected starter

C: Enes Kanter*, Zach Collins, Meyers Leonard

PF: Al-Farouq Aminu*, Jake Layman, Skal Labissiere

SF: Maurice Harkless*, Evan Turner

SG: CJ McCollum*, Rodney Hood

PG: Damian Lillard*, Seth Curry, Anfernee Simons

Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic (out)

Nurkic’s injury is obviously a brutal one, and it was a concerning scene after he suffered the leg injury previously. He landed awkwardly and his leg was immediately covered by trainers before he was taken to the hospital.

The following day, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed Nurkic underwent surgery on compound fractures but pointed out some positive news in the fact that he suffered no nerve or muscle damage.

The injury to Nurkic led to Enes Kanter being forced into a big role after he signed with the team around the NBA All-Star break, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported. He’s proceeded to average 30.0 minutes over the team’s first six postseason games while posting marks of 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Kanter has also shot 62.3 percent through the start of the playoffs.

Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum’s Dominance to Start Playoffs

Lillard and McCollum have fueled the Blazers’ strong start to the playoffs by combing to average 57.0 points per game through the first six. Lillard has posted marks of 34.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 40.2 minutes per game. McCollum has also been excellent, averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 36.8 minutes.

The guard duo and Kanter are the only three players on the Blazers who have played 30 or more minutes per game during the postseason. While both players have had a number of impressive performances along the way, Lillard’s 50-point showing in the series-clinching win over the Oklahoma City Thunder was unforgettable.

Not only did Lillard hit the 50-point mark during the 118-115 win, but he hit a 37-foot game-winning 3-point over Paul George to clinch the series, as Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith showed.

Damian Lillard just hit one of the coldest shots ever. It isn’t even the 37 feet. Nor even the moment, clinching against a OKC team that he got to silence. It’s the immediate wave goodbye. That look he gives while in the midst of that dogpile. Merciless. pic.twitter.com/WgPfi23QvH — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 24, 2019

Portland is attempting to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-00 season. The team’s 53-29 regular-season record was the third-best they’ve had since that year, and the only seasons with better marks came in 2008-09 and 2013-14 when they won 54 games.

