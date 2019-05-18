Preakness Stakes Odds & Betting Trends 2019

The last thing the thoroughbred industry in the United States needs right now is more bad news in the wake of several horse deaths this year at Santa Anita and the mess that was the finish of the 2019 Kentucky Derby earlier this month at Churchill Downs.

The 144th Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, is Saturday and interest is likely to be way down from previous years. That’s because not only is there no chance of a horse winning the Triple Crown this year, but for the first time since 1951 none of the four horses who crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby will be running at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Those horses were Maximum Security, Country House, Code of Honor and Tacitus. Maximum Security, of course, was disqualified from his victory due to an in-race foul so his owners decided to skip the Preakness. Country House was declared the Derby winner but contracted an illness a few days later and also isn’t running. It’s the first time since 1996 that the Derby winner won’t run in the Preakness; that year, Grindstone was retired five days after winning in Louisville.

The maximum field at the Preakness is 14, and as of Thursday it’s a 13-horse field for Saturday to run the 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs), which is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races.

Improbable is the +225 favorite on the Preakness Stakes odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com as trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith both look to win the Preakness in back-to-back years. They teamed up on Justify to win in 2018 on the way to that horse taking the Triple Crown.

Smith opted to ride Omaha Beach in the Kentucky Derby, with that horse the pre-race favorite. However, Omaha Beach was scratched early during Derby week and Smith was out of luck. Improbable was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. at Churchill Downs and would finish fourth after the DQ shuffling.

War of Will (+350) also ran in the Derby and finished seventh. For what it’s worth, the colt was the first of the 13 contenders to arrive at Pimlico. Among “new shooters,” Alwaysmining (+600) and Anothertwistafate (+700) have the shortest odds at sports betting sites. Alwaysmining enters on a six-race winning streak but none of those were major stakes races. He’s Maryland-bred horse and one hasn’t won the Preakness since Deputed Testamony in 1983. Anothertwistafate is off a second-place finish at the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes in April.

