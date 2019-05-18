Preakness Post Time: What Time Is the Horse Race Today?

The Preakness Stakes post time is 6:48 p.m. Eastern today, Saturday, May 18, 2019. The horse race marks the second leg of the Triple Crown and takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

There are a total of 13 horses that will line up to race the dirt track for the 144th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. Below are the current odds.

Improbable – 5-2

War of Will – 4-1

Anothertwistafate – 6-1

Alwaysmining – 8-1

Owendale – 10-1

Bourbon War – 12-1

Warrior’s Charge – 12-1

Win Win Win – 15-1

Bodexpress – 20-1

Laughing Fox – 20-1

Signalman – 30-1

Market King – 30-1

Everfast – 50-1

You can watch the Preakness Stakes live on NBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Improbable Is the Favorite in Today’s Race

Improbable is favored to win the 2019 Preakness Stakes. The 3-year-old colt was among the early favorites to win the 2019 Kentucky Derby, with final odds closing at 5:1; Improbable finished fourth in The Derby, which was won by long shot Country House.

Prior to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Improbable never finished outside second place, having won his first three races, according to Horse Racing Nation. Those three wins were followed up by two second place finishes at Oaklawn in the Rebel Stakes and the Arkansas Derby, finishing one position ahead of Country House in the latter.

Justify Won the 2018 Preakness Stakes

Improbable has quite a bit in common with 2018’s Preakness winner, Justify. Both horses are majority-owned by WinStar Farm, whose horses have won the Kentucky Derby twice, the Preakness Stakes once, and the Belmont Stakes three times.

Additionally, both horses worked with Hall Of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Jockey Mike Smith will ride Improbable to the finish line, having guided Justify to victory in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the 2018 Preakness Stakes, and the 2018 Belmont Stakes to capture the American Triple Crown.

Secretariat Holds the Speed Record, Completing the Race in 1:53 in 1973

Legendary stallion Secretariat holds the record for the fastest finishing time at the Preakness Stakes, having reached the finish line in 1:53. This decision came long after the 1973 Preakness, in which Secretariat competed and won. The event was mired in controversy for nearly four decades.

According to the New York Times, the debate came down to relying on man vs. machine.

“Originally, Secretariat’s winning time was reported as 1 minute 55 seconds. Officials at Pimlico Racecourse quickly acknowledged that the time was incorrect because of a clock malfunction and adjusted it to 1:54 2/5. But two clockers for the Daily Racing Form had Secretariat crossing the finish line in 1:53 2/5,” reads a 2012 New York Times report.

As America’s Best Racing recently reported, the Maryland Racing Commission decided to revisit the issue in 2012 “and voted 7-0 to change the official time of Secretariat’s finish to 1:53 flat, a new time that was made using digital technology,” technology that was unavailable when the controversy first arose.

