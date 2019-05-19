Steph Curry’s Dad, Dell Curry, Told the Golden State Warriors Not to Draft Son

It is hard to imagine the Warriors without Steph Curry, but his dad, Dell Curry, initially told Golden State not to draft his son. Dell had a relationship with then-Warriors head coach Don Nelson who asked his opinion on drafting Steph. The Curry family was hoping Steph would land with the Knicks prior to the draft as CBS Sports detailed.

The hope in the Curry camp was that he would fall to the New York Knicks at No. 8. As the draft went on, the only team in the way of that happening was the Warriors, whose head coach at the time, Don Nelson, loved the Davidson sharpshooter and wanted to take him at No. 7. As the Warriors’ pick approached, Nelson reached out to Steph’s father, Dell Curry, whose opinion was valued as a 16-year NBA vet, to ask his thoughts about Golden State drafting his son. Dell wasn’t having it. “Don’t,” Dell recalled telling Nelson. “You asked me the question, I’ll tell you the truth. Don’t [draft him].”

Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry, did not know where the Warriors were located. Steph’s parents have now become regulars as Golden State but that was not always the case.

“I don’t know where Golden State is,” Sonya told NBC Sports on her reaction at the time.

Steph Curry’s Father, Dell Curry, Played 16 Seasons in the NBA

Steph and Seth Curry grew up being familiar with the life of a pro basketball player as their father played 16 seasons in the NBA. Dell averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his career while shooting more than 40 percent from behind the three-point line. Dell made 1,245 three-pointers over his career and started the Curry sharp-shooting legacy before his sons.

Dell is best known for his 10 seasons with the Hornets where he is now the team’s color commentator. Dell also had stints with the Raptors, Cavaliers, Jazz and Bucks. According to The Mercury News, Steph passed his father in career points back in 2017 topping his father’s 12,670 points in just eight seasons, half as long as Dell’s career.

“It’s pretty special,” Steph told The Mercury News. “I’m in the family business, so to have that accomplishment is pretty special.”

Dell Has Been Wearing a Half Warriors-Blazers Jersey During the Western Conference Finals

Dell and Sonya found themselves in a difficult position during the Western Conference Finals as their sons squared off. Dell has been rocking a jersey that is Steph’s Warriors blue on the front and Seth’s white Blazers color on the back. The couple is flipping a coin before each game to see who cheers for who, but from the looks of the series so far they are cheering for both teams at the same time.

“I normally don’t get nervous at all,” Dell noted to The New York Times. “Playing 16 years in the league, I thought all my nerves were gone. But this has changed that. I’m nervous.”