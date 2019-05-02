One of the Nugget’s key complementary pieces, Torrey Craig helps to offer a combination of outside shooting and depth on the wing that the Nuggets desperately need in order to make a deep playoff run. After going down with a nose contusion in the first half, Craig checked back late in the third quarter donning the infamous mask.

Craig would make an immediate impact and drain a three-pointer just minutes after checking back in.

Torrey Craig Injury: Why is Nuggets’ Forward Wearing a Mask?

Torrey Craig comes back to the game with a mask after sustaining a nose injury Grinding it out for the playoffs 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YSPVyXHUKM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2019

Craig is wearing the mask after taking a hard elbow to the face after going for a rebound. After being helped off the court with blood leaking everywhere, Craig was diagnosed with a nasal contusion by the Nuggets’ medical staff. Initially doubtful to return, Craig decided to don the mask and get back on the court to help the struggling Nuggets attempt to mount a comeback.

Despite wearing the mask, Craig would suffer another minor impact that forced him to bleed a bit more from the nose. Despite the brief stoppage in play, Craig wouldn’t miss any time and would go on to drill one of two free throws.

Craig has had issues with the nose for some time and actually had the mask initially made during the Nugget’s preseason training camp when he was forced to use it. Thankfully, the Nuggets had it on hand and Craig was able to seamlessly jump back in after being tended to in the locker room.

Torrey Craig’s Impact on the Denver Nuggets

Still only a second-year player, Craig is part of the Nuggets’ youth movement. While not featured as prominently as Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, or Gary Harris Jr., Craig is a low-usage but high energy wing player. Though still young and prone to defensive lapses, on the whole Craig is a plus defender with a rapidly developing outside shot. His ability to impact the game without needing the ball to score is a huge plus on a team filled with high volume scorers (Murray) and scorers who need to be forced into taking more shots (Jokic). As a result, there aren’t a ton of leftover looks in the starting lineup.

That isn’t an issue for Craig. Happy to strap up and play hard defense while taking his occasional open three or easy cut to the rim, Craig allows the Nuggets to use some of their more ball-dominant wings on the second unit. This has helped to make the Nuggets one of the deadliest teams in basketball as they rarely give teams a chance to breathe.