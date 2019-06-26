Desmond Green: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Desmond Green is a UFC fighter that is facing 20 charges, including DUI and manslaughter, after a five-vehicle crash on I-75 killed two women. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the 29-year-old is held in Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $194,000.

According to court records, the accident occurred in Aug. 2018 at 6 a.m. south of the Sheridan Street overpass in Pembroke Pines. Investigators discovered Green with a metal grinder that had marijuana residue inside, a bag of white powder in the passenger seat and alcohol in his system.

He had a mandatory arraignment and bond status hearing on June 25. Since the initial accident, Green has won two out of three fights. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Emelina Morfa & Emma Suarez Hernandez Are the Women Who Died

UFC lightweight Desmond Green was arrested yesterday in Broward County and faces 19 charges stemming from a traffic incident that occurred on August 18, 2018 and resulted in two deaths. Full story from @SunSentinel: https://t.co/f0rtGZGYNc… First reported by @MyMMANews pic.twitter.com/XHulmuDiLF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 26, 2019

According to Wayne Roustan of the Sun-Sentinel, the two women who died are named Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76. Both are Miami residents who were driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Green was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango. He lost control and “veered into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by Juan Gomez, 51, of Coral Springs.”

There were others involved in the crash that suffered minor injuries.

Mily Vita-Vega, 65, also of Miami, who was driving the Toyota, and passenger Teresa Jaramillo, 58, were seriously hurt and taken to Memorial Hospital for surgery… …According to investigators, that started a chain reaction collision that also involved Armando Alvarez, 23, and his passenger, Yennier Costa Gonzalez, 32, of Miami Beach, in an Acura, and Luis Gonzalez, 24, of Miami, who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta. Green and Alvarez sustained minor injuries while the rest were unhurt, the report said.

Morfa was buried at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South in Miami. According to Dignity Memorial, she was born on Jan. 4, 1951.

2. Green Is Currently Facing 2 Separate Felony Cases

According to the Broward Country Clerk’s office, Green has two felony cases pending connected to the accident. On June 12, he was charged with Possession Of Psilocyn and Cannabis, as well as operating with a suspended license (second offense).

Psilocyn is the scientific name for psychedelic mushrooms. This charge occurred in April 2018, and he was just arrested for it on June 25. The second felony case involves the following charges

Four for DUI Manslaughter

Four for DUI Serious Bodily Harm

Possession of Cocaine

Five for DUI Property Damage

Possession of Drug Paraphanelia

Possession of at least 20 grams or less of Cannabis

Felony Driving with a Suspended License

Failure to Wear Seatbelt by Operator

Careless Driving

The judge overlooking the case will be the Honorable Thomas J. Coleman.

3. He Faced Another Traffic Offense Just 16 Days Before the Accident

The only comment from the 2018 @MMAjunkie story came from his opponent in the Sept. fight, “'The UFC sent a message that Green had undergone an additional examination, the fight remains in the card', he wrote (via Instagram)." https://t.co/HhQRO7duJF https://t.co/3n8cujiznX — Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) June 26, 2019

According to court records, Green received a citation for driving with a suspended license and lacking proper insurance. The accident that led to the citation occurred on 94 Finnegan Way in Henrietta (Fla.), outside of Deerfield Beach.

The description of the accident is in the Traffic Accident Report. Green was driving Vehicle 1.

Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 were westbound in the right lane of W Hillsboro Blvd approaching the intersection with Jim Moran Blvd. After Vehicle 2 came to a complete stop in traffic, Vehicle 1 struck it in its rear bumper. There were no injuries reported on scene…Driver 1 admitted fault on scene while stating he was distracted and did not notice Vehicle 2 stop. Driver 1 also admitted that his NY driver’s license was suspended due to unpaid fines.

Green was driving the same 2011 Dodge Durango.

4. He Was a Wrestler at the University of Buffalo, but Was Kicked Off the Team for Marijuana Use

Nice win for Desmond Green in his hometown of Buffalo‼#ufc210 @ufc pic.twitter.com/QcsONMTntH — Nancy Gay (@nancygay) April 8, 2017

Green was a record-setting wrestler at the University of Buffalo, which competes in the NCAA’s Division I. According to UFC.com, he was the first Buffalo wrestler in history to reach 100 wins before his senior season.

Originally from Rochester (N.Y.), he was a MAC Champion and 3-time NCAA Tournament qualifier. 36 victories away from the school record, he was dismissed from the team in 2011 after a second positive test for marijuana.

In his dream, Green said UB officials offered him his last year of eligibility back so he could go for the record. “So many times I look back at that situation and – I love UB but I feel ashamed,” Green said. “It wasn’t even the NCAA, it was the school. I feel like I was targeted. But everything happens for a reason though. When that happened it sprung me into MMA.”

This led him to take a job at Walmart as a cashier, according to The MMA Report.

“At Wal-Mart, I use to cashier there and cause I just moved to Ithaca from Rochester,” Green said in 2013. “I have a degree in teaching and coaching but I wasn’t really trying to work in my degree field because I mainly wanted to dedicate much of my time to mixed martial arts. At the same time, starting off doesn’t pay as well so you need a part-time gig to live, eat and pay rent. I was working cashier there, working just enough hours to get by on my rent and my food.”

He eventually decided to focus full-time on mixed martial arts, transitioning to Bellator. He placed as the tournament runner-up in the 10th season.

5. Green Is 23-8 in His Career Overall in Mixed Martial Arts

According to his UFC profile, Green is 23-8 overall in his mixed martial arts career. He stands 5-foot-10, 155 pounds and possesses a 73-inch reach.

According to The Monroe County Post, he won nine of his first 10 matches. He relied on his wrestling talent at first, but quickly learned that he needed to improve his striking and jiu-jitsu skills to make it further. Ryan Ciotoli, the head coach of Team BombSquad out of Ithaca, talked about his rapid improvement back in 2017.

“He’s improving literally every week,” Ciotoli said. “He is very raw but the skills he does have the wrestling, the speed, the strength, even his striking has come along way.” Green’s evolving skill set was on display in his last fight. Facing off against Henry Martinez at NEF Fight Night 7, Green recorded a TKO 1:50 into the second round to win promotion’s lightweight title. Martinez was making his debut with the promotion after his previous three fights were in the UFC.

His last two fights resulted in wins against Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night 152 and Ross Pearson at UFC on ESPN.