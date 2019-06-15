Gary Woodland’s Tragedies Include Baby’s Death

Gary Woodland has been no stranger to tragedy including mourning the death of a child. Woodland’s wife, Gabby Woodland, was pregnant with twins in March 2017 when the couple lost one of the babies during the pregnancy.

More recently, Woodland mourned the loss of his grandmother. The golfer issued a statement announcing the tragedy while his wife was still pregnant, per Golf Digest.

Last week I withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to be with my wife, Gabby, as there were complications with our recently announced pregnancy with twins. Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy. We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time as we regroup as a family. At this point in time, I plan to play in the Masters next week.

The couple proudly welcomed their son, Jax, to the world in June 2017. Jax was born 10 weeks early and weighed just three pounds. Woodland’s son now appears to be fully healthy, and the golfer posted a photo of Jax participating in the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2019 Masters.

Gary Woodland’s Grandma Died in January 2019

Woodland found out during the Sentry Tournament of Champions that his grandmother passed away on January 4, 2019. Woodland opened up about her death, noting she had been battling health complications for a long time.

“I got that phone call late last night. That’s been tough,” Woodland explained to Golf Channel. “She’s been downhill for a little while now. It’s been tough. You try to prepare for that but you never really can. So definitely have a little extra emotion with me, but we’ll get through it.”

The Golfer Called 2017 the Most Difficult Year of His Life

Woodland admitted to Golfweek that 2017 was the “toughest year” of his life. Between the loss of the baby and hospital stays for their premature newborn, the Woodland family battled through adversity. Jax’s increased health has been one of the bright spots since the tragedy.

“He’s doing great,” Woodland noted to Golfweek. “He’s walking and talks a bunch and is into everything right now. He’s honestly a miracle with all that he’s been through.”

Thanks to a hotel pickup by fellow golfer Matt Kuchar, Woodland got to share his 2018 victory at the Phoenix Open with his son.

“Seeing my son come out onto the green surprised me. I didn’t even know he was there,” Woodland told Golfweek. “It meant more than I can ever explain, having my family there. The emotions just kind of boiled over and got the best of me. You don’t plan for that. That was something I’ll never forget.”