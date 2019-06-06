Julian Edelman Wears Bruins Jersey at Patriots Practice [LOOK]

The Boston Bruins are playing for the Stanley Cup, pursuing their second NHL championship in nine years and seventh in franchise history. Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is Thursday night at the TD Garden with the series versus the St. Louis Blues tied 2-2. Bruins fans will be cheering their team on to take the series lead with a victory.

Count New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman among those fans. He’s caught up in Stanley Cup fever too. The Super Bowl LIII MVP showed up to Wednesday’s minicamp practice wearing a Bruins sweater. Considering the temperature at the Gillette Stadium practice field was 80 degrees, Edelman was sweating for his fandom.

What made the gesture particularly funny was that Edelman’s Bruins jersey had Philip Dorsett’s name and No. 13 on the back. You can see for yourself, thanks to photos and videos taken from the media on hand.

Julian Edelman comes out to practice in a Bruins Phillip Dorsett Jersey pic.twitter.com/rTL8J2uR49 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2019

Rookie Chase Winovich seemed to enjoy Edelman’s jersey, based on one of the photos from NESN’s Zack Cox. Hockey is a pretty big deal at the University of Michigan, where Winovich played his college football. He may have gone to a game or two at Yost Ice Arena during his four years in Ann Arbor. Maybe he can get Edelman a maize-and-blue sweater.

But Edelman’s sports loyalties appear to be decisively Boston-based. At the very least, the veteran receiver is showing his smarts by playing to the affections of his home fans. It’s always fun to see professional athletes show support for the other teams in their city. That’s something Edelman has done throughout his 10 years in a Patriots uniform.

For instance, he’s been one of the Patriots players who went to Fenway Park to celebrate a Super Bowl championship with Boston sports fans. After throwing out a first pitch earlier this year at Fenway, Edelman also jokingly offered to help out the Boston Red Sox bullpen as they attempt to defend their World Series championship.

While serving his four-game PED suspension at the beginning of last season, Edelman worked out at the Boston Celtics practice facility. He also worked with the Celtics’ training staff, used the team’s weight room and played ping-pong with Gordon Heyward. Whether it was to show gratitude or an indication of him becoming a fan of the team and its players, Edelman was courtside at TD Garden during the 2019 NBA Playoffs to root the Celtics on.

Yet maybe it’s Dorsett who’s the hockey fan? That would be going to a lot of trouble — and kind of odd — for Edelman to get a custom Bruins jersey with a teammate’s name and number on it, rather than his own. This will be Dorsett’s third season with the Patriots, so perhaps he’s developed a love for hockey and Bruins fandom during his time in Boston.

Regardless, if the Bruins win Game 5 Thursday night (and maybe the Patriots team will watch while getting their Super Bowl LIII championship rings from owner Robert Kraft), superstitious Boston fans may demand that Edelman sport that Bruins jersey again. Maybe he should get his own sweater while he’s at it.