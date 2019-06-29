Odell Beckham Praised By Giants Player as ‘Best Teammate’

There’s still plenty of love for Odell Beckham Jr. in the New York Giants locker room.

The outspoken wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and his former teammates are still adjusting to life without OBJ. Safety Michael Thomas was the latest to share his thoughts on Beckham, calling him the “best teammate” during an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio this week.

“He was a great teammate, like one of the best teammates you could ever ask for,” Thomas said. “Especially for somebody of his caliber. We’re talking about one of the modern-day rock stars. He was of a different caliber. But for someone of his status, he was very approachable in the locker room.”

Beckham made plenty of headlines in New York for both his play and activity off of it, which featured everything from fighting kicking nets to staging pre-playoff boat parties.

But no matter what kind of situation Beckham was caught up in, he always made time for his teammates, according to Thomas.

“You can only imagine how many requests he would get per day, for people asking him to sign something, do something,” Thomas said. “But if you, as a teammate, (said), ‘Hey bro, my little cousin sent me a jersey and asked you to sign it.’ Or ‘my cousin wants to FaceTime.’ Anything unique or significant, he’ll crack a joke with you, but then he will end up signing it or if you FaceTime your cousin who wants to meet him, he’ll hop on the FaceTime with him.”

Beckham was traded for first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. Thomas maintained that while Beckham is missed, the Giants are ready to move forward.

“For whatever reason, it didn’t work out,” Thomas said. “The Giants had a direction they wanted to go in. Hopefully he finds what he was looking for in Cleveland. Both sides are ready to move on. I wish him nothing but the best. I love the way our locker room and our team is vibing right now. It’s a great culture fit. We’re ready to rock.”

Giants Express Feelings on Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Earlier this offseason, fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard also spoke on what it’s been like without Beckham around the Giants’ facilities.

“It’s actually pretty crazy. I’m used to having my boy Odell with me,” Shepard said in an interview with The Post Game. “It put me in the position where I’m the No. 1 guy now. That’s what they wanted me to be. To be that leader and they trusted I could do so.”

Beckham seems to be happy in Cleveland, despite some early drama stemming from missed OTAs. Not only is he in a winning situation, but he’s got his college teammate and best friend Jarvis Landry with him.

“I know I’ve talked about it before, but it’s still surreal,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. Like I sit next to him in a meeting and I look over and I just pat him, you know, tell him I love him. This is crazy. The chances of you making the NFL are already so slim, and then the chance of you being on the same team — like I said before, we talked about having a house next to each other, being neighbors, all that, and now it’s finally here. I think we’re all excited about the opportunity.”

