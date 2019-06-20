Hedvig Lindahl, Sweden’s Goalie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hedvig Lindahl is Sweden’s team goalie at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Lindahl, 36, is one of the most decorated women’s soccer players in Sweden history. In addition to her duties at international level, Lindahl is also the goalkeeper for Chelsea Ladies in England. Thanks to her role at the London club, Lindahl was nominated for the Women’s PFA Player of the Year award in 2016.

Lindahl said in the past that she made up her mind to become a professional soccer player at the age of 13. At the time, Lindahl couldn’t decide if she wanted to be a goalkeeper or a striker. Obviously, Lindahl made the right decision and began her career at DFK Varmbol in her homeland. It wasn’t until 2015 when Lindahl made the big time by joining Chelsea from Kristianstads DFF. Lindahl lives in London with her wife, Sabine Williams.

Lindahl’s appearance against the United States on June 20 will mark her 154 appearance for her country.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lindahl Said Prior to Her Team’s Showdown With the U.S. That the Americans Don’t Have the ‘Mental Advantage’ Anymore

In a press conference prior to the start of Sweden’s game with the U.S., Lindahl said that the Americans “don’t have the mental advantage they had before.” In the game, Lindsey Horan scored passed Lindahl after three minutes.

2. Lindahl & Her Wife Welcomed a Son to Their Family in January 2017

In January 2017, Lindahl posted on her official Facebook page announcing that her wife, Sabine, had given birth to the couple’s son, Timmy. Lindahl wrote, “Proud to announce that during the night we welcomed our little son to this world! It is amazing to be able to add a new life to our family. I am so proud of my wife.”

3. Lindahl Lives With the Skin Condition Vitiligo

On her Facebook page, Lindahl describes herself as living with the skin condition Vitiligo. Lindahl said in a blog for Chelsea’s official website that she was five years old when she started noticing parts of her tanned skin began turning abnormally white.

Lindahl wrote in the post that she was “super tanned when I was a kid and then I got some scars on my knees, as you do when you’re a child, and I started to notice white patches around the scars.” Between the ages of five and 18, Lindahl said that she noticed brown patches across her skin. By the time she turned 20, Lindahl says she was white all over. She added, “All over my body now, I don’t have any pigment. I am also losing the pigment in my hair.” Lindahl wrote that she came forward about her struggles with the condition to encourage others who have Vitiligo to be proud of their bodies.

4. Among Lindahl’s Many Achievements in the Game Was Being Named in the FIFA’s World XI in 2018

Lindahl is a hugely decorated Swedish soccer star. With her teams, she has won the Swedish Cup twice, in 2006 and 2008, with Linkopings FC. The Women’s Soccer League and Women’s FA Cup with Chelsea in 2015. At international level, Lindahl attained a silver medal at the Olympic Games in 2016 and a bronze medal at the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

In the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, an article on Lindahl said that “many still consider her the best goalkeeper in the world.”

5. Lindahl Is Still Someway Short of Sweden’s All-Time Appearance Record

Despite her incredible number of caps for Sweden, Lindahl is still some way off the national record. That record belongs to retired midfielder Therese Sjogran, who achieved 214 appearances for her country between 1997 and 2015.

