D’Angelo Russell Contract: How Much Money Did Warriors Pay Guard?

The Golden State Warriors missed out on re-signing Kevin Durant, so they decided to swing for the fences while getting creative in the process. Following the news of Durant’s decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors put on the full-court press to try and swing a sign-and-trade so they wouldn’t walk away empty-handed.

Fortunately for Golden State, they managed to not only get a deal done but to bring an All-Star back to town. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Warriors acquired D’Angelo Russell from the Nets in a sign-and-trade.

In order to make the salary cap situation work, the Warriors also had to trade Andre Iguodala to a third team, which wound up being the Memphis Grizzlies. Per Wojnarowski, the deal also includes Memphis receiving three first-round draft picks for jumping into the deal.

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Along with the base of the deal, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Warriors are also going to receive Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham.

Warriors are on verge of acquiring Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier from Brooklyn, league sources said. https://t.co/4HefUBSNQA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

D’Angelo Russell’s Contract With Warriors

Wojnarowski reported the terms of Russell’s new deal and it’s apparent that the Warriors are all-in on loading up their backcourt with the new addition. He’ll earn $117 million over four years while playing alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (after his return from injury).

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

It’s a huge contract which pulls one of the biggest names remaining in free agency off the market. The Nets agreed to the sign-and-trade after landing Durant, Irving and DeAndre Jordan earlier this evening as one of the first deals revealed in free agency.

After the trade was reported, Spotrac revealed an estimate as to how Russell’s new contract with the Warriors could look. It includes $27.285 million in 2019-20 and increases from there, but here’s the estimated breakdown:

2019-20: $27,285,000 (estimate)

2020-21: $28,649,250 (estimate)

2021-22: $30,013,500 (estimate)

2022-23: $31,377,750 (estimate)

D’Angelo Russell’s New Teammate, Klay Thompson Gets Huge Deal

Just hours before the Warriors agreed to terms with the Nets on a trade for Russell, the news broke that one of his soon-to-be teammates also received a shiny new contract. Golden State signed Thompson to a huge deal, a move which was expected to happen over recent weeks.

As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, Thompson will earn a total of $190 million over five years, locking in the Warriors’ backcourt for the foreseeable future.

And, yes, Klay Thompson is getting the five-year, $190 max from Golden State, sources reiterate. A done deal even before today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

With Thompson now earning an annual salary of $38 million, Curry set to make north of $40 million over the next three years and Russell earning an average of $29.25 million, the Warriors have major cap space tied up. It’s also worth noting that Green will be a free agent after the 2019-20 season and is expected to receive a huge payday of his own.

Whether or not that comes with the Warriors is the question, but the team will likely do anything possible to make sure they keep Green in town as well.

