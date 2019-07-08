Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea Debut in 2019 Is Highly Anticipated

Christian Pulisic has not felt the pressure of being anointed the next great American soccer star. Coming off a year when the USMNT failed to make the World Cup, fans needed a bit of hope. Pulisic shined at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and now is taking his talents to the Premier League where he will play for Chelsea beginning this season.

Pulisic made history by signing the most lucrative deal in American soccer history thanks to his $73 million contract with Chelsea. Pulisic’s signing was also historic for Chelsea. Pulisic is the second-most expensive outfield player in Chelsea’s history, per Sky Sports. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter believes the top-level EPL coaching Pulisic will receive in England is only going to help his growth.

“He has the ability to influence the game from different positions and can unlock defenses whether as a No 10 or going wide,” Berhalter told the Evening Standard. “With the coaching he’ll get in England, he has an incredibly bright future.”

Pulisic had a previous stint in England when he was a kid before moving back to the United States when he was eight years old, per The Guardian. Pulisic noted the different culture he experienced in his first England stint.

“I was nervous about coming to England at first, with ‘soccer’ and everything, but when I left at first I missed it a lot. I missed that culture,” Pulisic told The Guardian. “Everyone liked to play soccer, everyone was there. And then I would come back to the US and no one really wanted to play soccer, so it was different.”

Pulisic Made the Move to Chelsea Because It Was His “Dream” to Play in the Premier League

Pulisic had a goal of seeing how he would match up in the Premier League. When the Chelsea opportunity presented itself, Pulisic jumped at the chance to follow his longtime dream of playing in England.

“It’s a really good time for me and I have had an amazing five years in Germany,” Pulisic noted to Sky Sports. “It’s been incredible and I am so thankful for that. It’s been a dream of mine [to play in the Premier League] and I am really excited for this move and I feel like it was just the right time for me.”

Pulisic Will Play for New Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea fans have many fond memories of Frank Lampard leading their team to success on the field. Now, Chelsea supporters are hoping he can do the same thing from the sideline as the new Chelsea manager. Pulisic can expect a bit of a players’ coach vibe from Lampard.

“There’s nothing wrong with an open club,” Lampard explained to The Guardian. “The modern club is not the dictatorship of the manager, who sees everything and, if someone speaks differently, [takes it badly]. I don’t have an ego as in [being so naive as to think that] there will not be conversations going on in a club the size of Chelsea. What I can control, I will control and that is driving training every day.”