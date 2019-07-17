Colin Cowherd Slams Cowboys, Says Eagles Have Better Coach & Quarterback

Colin Cowherd has never met a microphone he doesn’t like — and the sports talker shouted strong opinions into it on his FOX Sports Radio show regarding the NFC East.

Cowherd, who has a love-hate relationship with Eagles fans, shared his thoughts on how he sees the division playing out. In doing so, he seemed to take some not-so-subtle shots at the Dallas Cowboys. He claimed the Eagles own the better coach, better front office, better defensive line, and a better quarterback.

“If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, these windows close real quick,” Cowherd said, via David Malandra Jr. “You’re in a division with Philadelphia and I think Philadelphia has a better GM than you. I think they have a better coach than you. I think they have a better quarterback than you. I think they have a better defensive line than you. Every little detail, Cowboys fans, every little detail is going to count.”

Cowherd has been pretty outspoken about how he feels about Wentz’s $128 million contract extension. He felt Eagles GM Howie Roseman smartly front-loaded (and manipulated) the deal with all that guaranteed money — $107 million, plus a possible $144 million if he hits incentives — and, in essence, forced Wentz to leave extra money on the table.

“Carson Wentz didn’t have to be paid for two years. Carson Wentz has had injuries. Why now?,” Cowherd said on June 7. “If you can guarantee money to a player who has had injuries, psychologically, they’ll almost always take it. Carson Wentz could’ve easily said, ‘I can wait a year and a half. Patrick Mahomes is going to make $200 million. I’m not leaving $60 million on the table.’ But a smart GM knows players rarely say no to early guaranteed money when they’ve had injuries.”

🎙️@ColinCowherd: "Carson Wentz could've easily said, 'I can WAIT, Patrick Mahomes is going to make $200 million, I’m NOT leaving $60 million on the table'… ––But a smart GM knows players rarely say NO to early guaranteed money when they’ve had injuries" https://t.co/dGpvBSOBA1 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 7, 2019

Cowherd, of course, has also had his run-ins with Eagles fans. He was highly critical of the city for “running Andy Reid out of town” after 14 seasons of almosts and what-ifs. The routine had run its course, as most sane people would agree. But Cowherd pressed the issue further by calling Philadephia the “dumbest sports city in America” after citing their history with fans being too hard on coaches.

Dallas Cowboys Should Trade Ezekiel Elliott

Cowherd made more inflammatory comments regarding the Dallas Cowboys when he suggested the team move on from Ezekiel Elliott. The disgruntled running back has threatened to skip training camp if the team doesn’t restructure his contract, with two years left on the deal. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has referred to Elliott as the “straw that stirs our drink” in previous interviews.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: A new Ezekiel Elliott contract timetable hasn't been set, but he's a priority; 'He's the straw that stirs our drink' https://t.co/B3a7J73lNG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 3, 2019

Elliott, the fourth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, will earn $3.85 million in base salary this season and his $6.2 million average annual salary ranks 10th-best behind lesser names like Jerick McKinnon and Leonard Foournette. Pro Football Talk reported Elliott may be looking for a pay increase of $10 million per year.

“I’m going to say something that is going to make people go nuts but just take a deep breath and listen: Trade Ezekiel Elliott,” Cowherd said on his radio show. “He’s seen as the best running back in the NFL and his value will never be higher than it is today.”

