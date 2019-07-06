DeMarcus Cousins Contract 2019: How Much Money Is Boogie’s Lakers Salary?

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. For the second straight offseason, Cousins is signing a short-term prove-it deal.

Cousins had a bit of bad fortune in missing the start of the season as he recovered from injury, then the big man hurt his quad at the start of the playoffs. The Lakers give Cousins all the visibility he wants this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster. The question is whether Cousins will start over Kyle Kuzma. ESPN’s Zach Lowe suggested that Cousins should come off the bench.

“Not even a luke warm take: Cousins should come off the bench,” Lowe tweeted.

Cousins latest contract is even less than the deal he signed with Golden State in 2018. Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the Warriors last summer, per Spotrac.

Boogie Cousins Was Unable to Secure a Long-Term Deal</h2.

The thought process of Cousins signing a one-year contract with the Warriors was that he would be able to cash in during the 2019 offseason. Cousins waited for a lucrative offer but it never came. Instead, Cousins is once again signing a one-year contract in hopes that he can find a long-term deal in 2020.