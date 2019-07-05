DeMarcus Cousins Recruited to Spurs With San Antonio Billboard [LOOK]

While the overall free agency market for DeMarcus Cousins may not be as large as some anticipated, it appears the fanbase of one team is making a push to get the big man signed. Cousins has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs as a potential landing spot, and on Friday a recruitment billboard was spotted in the city.

It’s unknown who took out the huge photoshopped ad which features Cousins in a Spurs uniform, but the billboard is attention-grabbing, as Arrowhead Outdoor revealed on Instagram.

While Cousins played just one season with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, he missed roughly the first half of the year recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. When the 28-year-old big man appeared to be close to 100 percent, he suffered another setback when a torn quad sidelined him from the first round of the playoffs until the NBA Finals.

DeMarcus Cousins Talking With Rudy Gay?

It appears that while Cousins is unlikely to receive a big payday this offseason, he has been in contact with a few players. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported (via Jeff G of News4SA), Cousins and Spurs star DeMar DeRozan previously spoke about the idea of Boogie coming to San Antonio.

“There are several teams that are intrigued by DeMarcus Cousins. I’m told he’s had direct communication with some star players from other teams, one being DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs. I think eventually something will open up for DeMarcus Cousins, but like the rest of the league, he’s going to be waiting on Kawhi Leonard.” Charania stated.

The free agency interest Cousins seems to be there to some extent, but the impending decision from Leonard is something that’s held up a number of teams from making signings. Regardless, it seems likely Cousins will get a deal sooner than later, depending on when Leonard makes his choice.

DeMarcus Cousins ‘Watching’ Lakers in Free Agency

The talk potentially linking Cousins to the Spurs makes sense as a solid fit, but there are certainly other suitors likely to emerge. While ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ‘Get Up’ earlier this week that Cousins’ interest around the league is “thin,” one team to watch is the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the same segment of the ESPN show, NBA analyst Tim Bontemps stated that Cousins may be watching the Lakers in order to see how their pursuit of Leonard plays out.

“I think he’s probably watching this Kawhi Leonard situation as closely as anybody. Because the one team that could theoretically give him a decent contract now is the Lakers. If Kawhi goes there, that’s obviously off the board, but if he doesn’t, they have $32 million in cap space that maybe they could give him some of.” Bontemps stated.

If the Lakers do miss on Leonard, they’d have plenty of cap space, as Bontemps points out, and could make a run at signing Cousins to a fairly high-dollar short-term deal. Adding him to the roster would pair Cousins back up with Anthony Davis following their time together with the New Orleans Pelicans for portions of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

